Tom King (James Chase) began his latest sick stunt ahead of standing trial in Emmerdale, as he plotted to evade justice for his crimes.

The evil character is charged with coercive controlling behaviour and assault on ex-wife Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper).

With the trial days away, the prison was in crisis as Tom was rushed to hospital, and news soon reached Belle, and his uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles), that Tom had tried to take his own life.

Belle was shaken, as she and Jimmy revealed to her loved ones that Tom had attempted suicide once before. It wasn't long ago that Belle realised Tom must have staged his previous overdose to stop her leaving him.

Now, though, Belle wasn't so sure what was real and what wasn't. Jimmy assured her that either way, Tom's actions were not down to her.

Charity (Emma Atkins) and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) urged Belle not to let manipulative Tom get back inside her head; but more than anyone, a torn Belle knew how it felt to struggle with mental health.

In the hospital, Tom feigned vulnerability and sent his doctor away, but he was secretly thrilled that word had spread about his situation.

Solicitor Ollie (Alistair Toovey) suggested that Tom had made his attempt to deliberately delay the trial, and Tom was sure that Belle would rethink giving her testimony in court.

Will Belle back out of seeking justice, or will Tom's scheme fail?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

