Elsewhere, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is guilt-ridden over his secret fling with Ruby - but will he tell wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) the truth?

Abuser Tom King (James Chase) manipulates cousin Angelica (Rebecca Bakes) into supporting him, while Ross Barton (Michael Parr) comes to a sad decision.

Also, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is stringing wife Kim Tate (Claire King) along.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers ahead of an eventful week.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for 9th - 13th December 2024

1. Flashbacks reveal a secret from Ruby Fox-Miligan's past

Ruby struggles to play happy families. ITV

Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) lets slip about Caleb Miligan (William Ash) and Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) affair, which darkens Anthony Fox's (Nicholas Day) mood.

Anthony confronts Caleb about his affair, while Ruby defends her own actions as well as Caleb's. She's unsettled by an unconvinced Anthony's persistent questioning.

Soon, optimistic Ruby makes progress in repairing her relationship with daughter Steph (Georgia Jay).

Allusions to the past from Anthony leave Ruby uneasy, despite an outward focus on moving forward.

Ruby and Steph in Emmerdale. ITV

Steph finds a photo of Ruby on her 16th birthday, and although Ruby pretends she doesn't remember, she is deeply troubled.

A flashback to 1992 transports us to Ruby's 16th birthday as she remembers getting on well with teenage Rob.

As viewers get a glimpse into Ruby's past, what secrets will be revealed?

2. Will Cain Dingle confess his fling to Moira Dingle?

Cain is arrested! ITV

Moira plans a surprise party for Cain's birthday, but son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) doesn't think she's well enough.

Cain lies about his whereabouts and spends the night alone elsewhere, consumed by guilt.

Moira is left anxious not to have heard from Cain all night, but she is convinced he'll be back as she delays her hospital appointment.

She makes a last-ditch call to Cain, then prepares to receive her pathology results alone.

Moira and Cain in Emmerdale. ITV

As Cain is blocked from leaving by Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) car, he's fuelled by Moira's desperate voicemail, but Cain is soon arrested by PC Mike Swirling (Andy Moore) when he turns aggressive.

Swirling is torn when Cain asks for one private phone call with his wife, and Moira is shocked to hear Cain's been arrested. She tells him her results were fine, but leaves Matty heartbroken with the news that she'll need radiotherapy.

Cain can't cope with his dirty secret. ITV

Cain is let off with a caution and is found drunk at the allotment by supportive pal Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who drops him home.

Moira is furious with Cain, ordering him to pull himself together for his surprise party. But soon, Cain feels he has to tell Moira the truth.

Will he admit to cheating on her during her brain tumour operation?

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

3. Tom King gets an ultimatum as misguided Angelica King tries to help him

Jimmy and Angelica in Emmerdale. ITV

Angel renews her attempts to get dad Jimmy King (Nick Miles) to read Tom's letter, but Jimmy is rattled by the letter, seeing through Tom's attempts to manipulate them.

Angel can't help bringing up Tom again, and her emotional blackmail convinces Jimmy to pay him a visit.

Tom turns on the crocodile tears in front of Jimmy, but Tom is stunned that Jimmy will only give him a chance if he changes his plea.

When Tom turns the blame back onto the woman he abused, his ex-wife Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper), an upset Jimmy leaves, knowing his nephew can never change.

Jimmy visits Tom. ITV

Frustrated Ollie tries to persuade Tom not to try another scheme to stop the trial, and Angel is called over by Ollie for a task.

Jimmy and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) worry about Angel's ongoing affinity with Tom, but they've no idea that their daughter is about to post a video that she hopes will help Tom's cause.

Can anyone make Angel wake up to Tom's manipulations?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Ross Barton is devastated as son Moses is scared of him

Moses is scared of Ross. ITV

Ross is shocked that son Moses is now petrified of him.

Knowing that he's made Moses not want to be near him, Ross is defeated, and a resolute Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) sends him packing.

Ross sees the close bond between Moses and stepdad Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), and soon abandons any plans to reconcile with his son.

Has Ross lost that bond with Moses for good?

5. Will Taylor plots against Kim Tate amid sham reunion

Will Taylor in Emmerdale. ITV

Feigning a loved-up attitude with Kim, furtive Will arranges a meeting with Peter.

Will is keen to enact their plan, but is confused when Peter tells them there's been a change of circumstance.

Will pushes for an explanation about the delay to their takedown of Kim, but Peter refuses to call the mysterious third party and orders Will to wait.

Kim and Will. ITV

Will is riddled with guilt when Kim puts extra effort into Christmas celebrations as a way of signifying a new start to their relationship.

Will acts on Peter's orders, asking Kim to renew their vows on Christmas Day, and he feels bad when oblivious Kim is emotional at Will's 'romantic' proposal.

But will Kim see through her husband's deception?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.