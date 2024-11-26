With his family's safety on the line, Ross tries to convince Charity to take Moses away to protect him, and a frustrated April remains oblivious to Jade's sinister plans.

After she grows annoyed with Marlon (Mark Charnock), April accepts a lift from Jade.

But things take a turn for the worse as a video call from Jade reveals to Ross that she has kidnapped April, and the clock is ticking for Ross.

Soon, he is haunted by flashbacks to Donna's (Verity Rushworth) death when he realises he is headed to a place connected to his past.

Amelia Flanagan as April Windsor in Emmerdale. ITV

In a new interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, actor Mike Parr admits that the realisation to where Ross is headed is "hugely traumatic for him".

"It brings back the worst memories," he explained. "Seeing somebody die, especially the first girl who has ever loved you and your first experience, it's quite a traumatic event for him.

"Obviously, when there's a kid on the line, Ross has a great connection with her due to her being Donna's daughter. So, yeah, it's very stressful for him."

Many will remember Donna's tragic end back in 2014, after she was hiding a terminal illness from her family.

But she made the ultimate sacrifice when she jumped off of a car park while handcuffed to villain Gary North (Fergus O'Donnell) to save Ross and April, all as Ross watched on.

When Ross returned to the Emmerdale village, a wave of trouble followed him, including that of Jade.

Asked if Ross had underestimated Jade, Parr told press including RadioTimes.com: "No, definitely not. He knows that she's a dangerous, sinister character.

"I think he just doesn't realise how deep the rabbit hole goes with her and what she is willing to do to make sure that she wins and gets her money back."

Well, there is certainly trouble ahead for Ross - but will he be able to save April in time?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

