Billy (Jay Kontzle) has been lured into the dark underworld of unlicensed boxing, and with the arrival of Jade, he falls deeper down the rabbit hole.

However, Jade has an agenda, and it could spell danger for Billy, especially when she promises the world and not a whole lot of safety.

While he's aware he's putting himself in immense danger by fighting, will Billy come to regret his decision to entertain Jade's offer?

Moore, who has a successful country music career, said about her exciting new role: "My life has been a bit crazy recently juggling music and acting with lots of back and forth between Nashville and Yorkshire, but I’ve been loving it!

"I’ve loved being back on screen, especially as the show is shot in Yorkshire - being able to be home with family and go to work on such an iconic show has been nothing short of amazing!

"The whole team has been so welcoming and really supportive. My character is so much fun to play and I can’t wait to see how the audience reacts to her."

Moore is also known for playing Porsche McQueen in Hollyoaks previously.

