Tom was arrested for coercive and controlling behaviour and assault after ex-wife Belle reported him to the police. With the police accessing Tom's devices to check for evidence, he worried over his incriminating, missing tablet.

His cousin, Carl Holliday, was using the tablet to play a game, and young Isaac Dingle ended up taking it away.

Meanwhile, Tom returned home to see uncle Jimmy King (Nick Miles) after a night at the police station, and quizzed him on which electronic devices had been seized.

Jimmy, and Tom's girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), loudly defended Tom in the village, and a detective warned everyone away, adding that both Tom and Belle were on bail on the condition they had no contact with each other.

DS Foy visited Belle, explaining that nothing had been found on Tom's devices. Belle was distressed that it was still her word against Tom's, meaning she could face charges over hitting Tom with an axe in self-defence.

But when she informed DS Foy about Tom's tablet, he noted that this had not been listed by Tom, and asked him where this was.

Tom lied that he had lost it, but the detective challenged him over intimate photos he had threatened to release of Belle, and warned that they would find the tablet.

Jimmy was disturbed that Tom had admitted to filming Belle, and Tom continued his false narrative that Belle had been a danger to herself.

Tom later snapped at Amelia in front of his solicitor pal Ollie (Alistair Toovey), who warned Tom to find the tablet or he'd be "done for".

At Butler's Farm, Moira confiscated the tablet from Isaac, and as she looked through the device, she was stunned to find footage of Belle.

Moira left Belle a message, telling her that "it's worse than she thought", and told Isaac to go and get his uncle Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb). Desperate to alert Belle, unwell Moira unwisely set off on a drive to find Belle.

But with Moira suffering from the symptoms of a brain tumour, she ended up lost and confused, before having another seizure and being found by Mack.

When Belle picked up Moira's voicemail, she pleaded with her sister-in-law to recall what she had wanted to tell her. But Moira had now forgotten what she had seen, leaving Belle devastated. Will Moira's memory of the crucial evidence return?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale is working closely with Brains Trust and The Brain Tumour Charity on Moira's storyline, and anyone affected can call Brains Trust's 24/7 Helpline on 01983 292 405.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.