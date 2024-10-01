Meanwhile, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) both find themselves in separate rows after their recent fling!

Billy Fletcher's (Jay Kontzle) mystery hobby is finally revealed to viewers, and Kim Tate (Claire King) could be regretting her split from husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 7th - 11th October 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Carl King Jr catches cousin Tom King destroying evidence

Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

Tom keeps an eye on young Isaac Dingle (Bobby Dunsmuir), and catches him alone to ask for his tablet back. Isaac says it's at home, and tells Tom where the spare key is hidden so he can get it himself.

Tom sneaks into Butler's Farm to find the tablet, but hides when Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) walks in.

Meanwhile, Sam (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) are at a loss to see Tom's manipulations working on Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell).

Tom destroys evidence of his abuse. ITV

Amelia feels bad for upsetting the couple, and gives Sam a photo of Esther to pass on to Samson Dingle (Sam Hall).

But when Amelia tries to persuade Lydia that she's wrong about Tom, can Lydia convince her otherwise?

Belle asks Moira if anything has jogged her memory over the voicemail the latter left her, but Moira doesn't recall anything.

Belle is soon startled to see Tom, who brags about his assured victory in court, leaving Belle full of dread.

Amelia and Lydia in Emmerdale. ITV

Later, Tom, believing he is home alone, begins to smash up the tablet – unaware that young cousin Carl King Jr is watching him.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

2. Laurel Thomas and Charles Anderson's fling causes bust-ups

Laurel and Arthur argue. ITV

Laurel and son Arthur Thomas's (Alfie Clarke) relationship remains fractured, while Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) coaxes a confession from Arthur and steps in as the teen's unlikely confidant, urging him to reconcile with his mum.

But Nicola's efforts only cause a further war, and just as it seems that Laurel and Arthur have turned a corner, Laurel could be about to undo their good work.

Meanwhile, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) clocks the tension when Charles and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) square up to each other over Charles's passion with Laurel.

Jai and Charles square up to each other. ITV

Charles is embarrassed as Manpreet berates him and leaves, while Laurel wants to talk to Charles about their situation. But Charles stands his ground, calling their relationship off.

Can Laurel and Arthur get back on track - and does Charles really want to end his potential romance with Laurel?

3. Billy Fletcher's secret revealed

Billy reveals his injuries to Mack. ITV

Billy is still taking furtive phone calls, and we soon see him hiding a pair of boxing gloves out of sight from wife Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).

Dawn and Billy are excited to be bringing baby Evan home from hospital, but when Billy asks Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) about finding him a cheap car to buy, Mack is suspicious of Billy's newfound wealth, and an injury he's nursing.

Dawn reminds Billy not to be late to collect Evan, but Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) steps in to offer a lift when she spots an anxious Dawn waiting for a late Billy.

Will Billy come clean to Dawn? ITV

Mack is soon shocked to find a bloodied and bruised Billy on his doorstep, who refuses to go to hospital, worried about involving the authorities as he pleads with Mack to help him.

Billy explains that he was fighting in an unlicensed boxing match, doing so to make money for his family. John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) arrives to stitch Billy up, but will Billy come clean to Dawn?

4. Kim Tate confides divorce doubts

Kim is dressed to impress. ITV

Feeling guilty for pressuring him to sell his haulage shares, Will invites Jimmy King (Nick Miles) for drinks at Home Farm.

Glad of the distraction of the investigation surrounding Tom, Jimmy enjoys a beer with Will – until Kim finds them and is furious at the state of the living room.

Later, Kim emerges from upstairs, looking stunning for a dinner date with her financial advisor, Peter. Jimmy is gobsmacked, while Will is seething and Kim is happy to have rattled him.

Kim confides in Lydia. ITV

When Peter and Kim upset Will further, Will punches Peter to the floor, and Kim starts to have second thoughts as she contemplates her marriage.

Kim tells Lydia that upsetting Will doesn't feel as good as she'd hoped it would, and Lydia suggests the pair still love each other.

But when Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) sees Will at a low ebb, could she unwittingly ruin Kim's plan to make up with Will?

