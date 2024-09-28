After months of torment at his hands, Belle believed she had killed Tom with an axe, which she only used after he beat her, threatened her and then planned to shoot her.

With the Dingles prepared to cover up his death, there was a bigger shock in store when Tom's body disappeared from the scene of the incident.

Tom was soon rushed to hospital after collapsing outside, and Belle feared that whether Tom lived or died, he held all the cards to destroy her.

More like this

As the ITV soap continues, Belle will be questioned by the police, who are keen for answers in the wake of Tom's hospitalisation.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But with the Dingles rallying round Belle, the police don't get very far. Tom soon wakes up, telling the detectives that he can't remember what happened to him, and says the same to his uncle, Jimmy King (Nick Miles).

It's not long before Tom's façade drops when left alone, and he calls Belle. Tom insists that he'll tell the police what she did, unless Belle comes to see him tomorrow.

Will Belle visit Tom, or can she resist his vile attempt at blackmail? With Tom happy to paint himself as the victim, when will the evil character get his comeuppance?

Emmerdale airs these scenes from Monday 30th September 2o24.

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.