Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media, the actress revealed how Vic's discoveries come about.

"Well, she's kind of twisted his arm already to get him in the pub. And said, like, 'Oh, I found some old pictures, I'd like to show [you] them.' And she's going through it, he's really not interested and he's really not bothered," she said.

"And even Matty picks up on this and, like, tries to be like, 'Oh yeah, they're really cool. Oh, that's your mum, that's nice.' And she's getting nothing from John. He's not interested."

More like this

With John more interested in what's on his phone, Victoria grabs it from him! "She completely disrespects his boundaries - standard!" explained Hodgins.

"And she sees that there's quite a few texts off Aaron. And she sees that one is of a particular nature. So she's very shocked to see that. And so she asks him, 'What's going on, why is Aaron messaging you like that?'

Victoria is caught out by John. ITV

"I think she's shocked because she's now got this relationship with Aaron where it's back to Victoria and Aaron rather than Aaron being with Robert.

"So, first and foremost at the minute, he's her friend. So there's a little sense of betrayal there, as in, 'How could he be doing this to me when he's my friend?'

"But her whole reasoning is that Aaron has been involved with Robert and Aaron is a bit of a liability. And if they continue to see each other and it goes wrong, John's going to leave and he's going to leave the village. And that's the last thing that she wants. So that's why she is so bothered."

Victoria then ends up snooping in John's van - but Hodgins has promised that Vic's nosiness isn't planned! "It is an accident because... she has been very full-on, but I swear it was an accident because of how she behaved in the pub.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"And rightly so, it isn't any of her business what he gets up to. And he, rightly so, tells her that. And so she goes to his van to find him and apologise. And would you believe the door's open?

"So she lets herself in, and she has a little snoop. I'm a little sister in real life, and we snoop. It's what we do. We're good rooters! And so she comes across some of his belongings and she has a good old nosy," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

Victoria soon finds the dog tag with the mysterious name, and that's when John catches her. Although it's Vic who's in the wrong at that moment, is she suspicious of John?

"She is suspicious because she's just either been drip fed or found everything out by accident. And so I just think she wants the chance to be able to have the frank conversation where, you know, let me ask you my questions, please answer them and let's actually start to build a relationship."

Will Vic learn the truth? ITV

What would make Vic give up on her surprise sibling altogether? "To be honest, with her, I don't know where that line is, [her] ever going: 'Do you know what? It's not worth it.'

"Andy did questionable things, Robert did questionable things, but they're her family and she'll stand by them through whatever. So I think she'd be the same in John's case."

If John really is keeping something massive from Vic, Hodgins added, it seems that she would stand by him. "I don't know. I think she'd process it and try and get all the information that she could. But I think she's very big on unconditional love."

Asked how she feels about Emmerdale expanding the Sugden dynasty, the star enthused: "It's been really nice because, obviously, when I first came into it, there were so many of us and it was always seen as all around the table having breakfast and stuff.

"And as the years have gone on, the numbers have dwindled. So it's nice to try and re-establish the Sugden family and the Sugden connection, really. So I've really enjoyed it."

On the potential for more Sugden reunions, Hodgins declared: "Oh, the more the merrier!"

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.