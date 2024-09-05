Tom had forcibly kissed Belle and warned her that he would never let her go, and this chilling threat led Belle on a journey as she stepped into the village and considered her options.

A series of alternative futures were presented to viewers, with the first showing Belle tell Tom that she wanted him back. Tom savagely dumped new girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), before returning to the marital home with Belle.

Belle presented him with the empty house and revealed that she had tricked him, but Tom told Belle that she was all his, and asserted his control by raping her.

Tom was next seen wearing a Christmas jumper, telling Belle that she had brought on his behaviour herself before reminding her of their 5 month scan and taking new dog Pippa out.

A pregnant Belle clutched her bump in utter turmoil, before the present day version was seen reliving the same day in the village.

Belle Dingle imagines her future. ITV

Next, Belle warned Amelia's adoptive mum Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) that Tom was dangerous. Belle's big brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) then discovered what Tom had put Belle through, and wasted no time in tracking the evil man down.

In front of Cain's son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn), Cain attacked Tom until he lay bleeding and unresponsive on the ground.

Tom was rushed to hospital in a critical condition, while Belle's sister-in-law Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) opted not to believe Belle's experience and had her sectioned under the mental health act. Belle ended up alone in a hospital bed, broken and unsupported.

With the day beginning anew once more, a final future saw Belle divorced from Tom and happily embracing her new role as a partner at Take A Vow in the year 2028.

Nearby, Tom planned his wedding to Amelia, who painted on a smile in front of the locals. Later, Belle spotted Amelia nursing a scolded hand and paid her a visit at home, urging her to speak up about Tom – and it was clear this wasn't the first time Belle had tried to intervene.

Cain took action when Belle imagined an alternative reality. ITV

Amelia ordered Belle out, before Tom emerged from upstairs. After questioning a shaken Amelia, the atmosphere turned dark and it wasn't long before Amelia's dead body was being removed from the house, having been murdered by Tom off-screen while it was claimed she fell down the stairs.

Tom played the grieving fiancé, while Belle surveyed the scene of Amelia's funeral.

In the present, Belle knocked on Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) door and confided the full and harrowing truth, as she felt trapped by every other option.

With powerful performances from stars Taylor-Draper and Atkins, Belle described her every traumatic moment since her wedding day.

Charity's support for Belle was unwavering. As they discussed Tom's calculating control and violent acts, Charity ultimately vowed to be there for Belle. Can the Dingles band together to help Belle bring Tom to justice?

You can access free and confidential support from Refuge’s 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

You can read more on Clare's Law, also known as the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, via this Gov.UK factsheet.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.