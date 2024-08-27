She has been incredibly snappy and unreliable since Matty (Ash Palmisciano) went through his frightful prison experience and hit the bottle.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) had been concerned about his wife for a while, but he was also growing impatient, and wondered what her game was.

Seeing her talk to Nate (Jurell Carter) in a semi-flirty manner, he put two and two together and wondered whether they were having an affair once more.

Cain confronted his son about whether he'd been on to Moira, but Nate was confused - and he was actually just as worried about her having spotted her erratic behaviour.

While Cain tried to look for an excuse as to her behaviour, completely ignoring that she is clearly unwell, Moira went to the barn.

It wasn't long before she suddenly collapsed and had a seizure on the barn floor.

Will she be OK? And what's wrong with her?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

