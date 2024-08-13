Later, Aaron played ignorant, watching on as Mack was forced to apologise to John. When John coolly explained that he had actually been living in his van, Mack questioned what kind of man he must be to end up in that situation.

John told Cain he wasn't backing down, and Mack was fuming when he stumbled upon John in the barn at Butler's Farm. As a scuffle broke out, Cain arrived and Mack claimed he had caught John stealing.

Cain revealed that he had given John a job at the farm, as John apparently had experience. Mack insisted that John was not to be trusted, but Cain pointed out that Mack would be paying for the van repairs.

Victoria was thrilled that her newfound half-brother was sticking around; while after much probing, Aaron told mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) that he would never have slept with John if he'd known he was ex-husband Robert's (Ryan Hawley) brother, and he hoped John left soon. But it was clear his heart wasn't in the declaration.

Meanwhile, Vic told John that the farm had been in the Sugden family for many years before Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) took over, and later paid her sibling a visit at the barn.

After telling him that working at the farm might be just what he needs, Vic returned a small box to John, which had been taken by her young son Harry.

Vic was surprised to spot John retrieving an army dog tag from the tin, and he was quick to shut down their conversation. But as John privately held the tag, we saw the name 'Aidan Moore' appear. Who is Aidan? Was he a friend of John's who sadly died during an army tour?

Or might Aidan actually be John himself, making this man an imposter? He's certainly not been keen to get to know the Sugdens, though – so, if John is a fraud, what is his motive?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.