Dunlop spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com at the event, where she explained it was a difficult thing to film and didn't require much acting at all to pull out her amazing performance.

"It's that sort of place where you don't want to go as a parent anyway. Nobody wants to go there. And also I've known Gabby and Sebastian since they were tiny! It's horrible. It was awful.

begins to buckle under the emotional weight of seeing Heath’s coffin but is grateful to find a supportive Bob Hope [TONY AUDENSHAW] by her side. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms" classes=""] begins to buckle under the emotional weight of seeing Heath’s coffin but is grateful to find a supportive Bob Hope [TONY AUDENSHAW] by her side. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms" classes=""] Emmerdale.

"And seeing their mother who went to the graveyard in Emmerdale and saw his gravestone and was in bits. I had to go and say look it's not real. It was very, very sad and not a lot of acting required because we were just very sad to lose him."

More like this

Elsewhere at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, Danny Miller and Lawrence Robb revealed how they think the Dingle family will act when they find out about what's been happening to their very own Belle (Eden Taylor Draper).

The Mack star told us 'they'd floor Tom' if they found out about the abusive relationship, before Miller admitted they've have "a long chat" with the villain.

Read more:

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.