In upcoming scenes, Rose panics when Ruby puts on the pressure on her to stick to their plan and she soon receives a mysterious message. She meets a dealer on the outskirts of the village, who gives her a vial of tranquilliser and tells her to await further instruction.

The plan is to spike Will's drink, and Rose finds herself conflicted as the plan intensifies... But it seems it may not work out.

While in attendance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Cordingly was quizzed on whether Ruby and Rose will be able to best Kim, and she wasn't too confident.

More like this

"I'm not sure they do," Cordingly laughed. "I think Kim's got a bit more experience in that world."

Read more:

Whatever happens to Kim, Ruby will continue to get up to her old tricks in the weeks to come, as Cordingly revealed that new characters will soon make their way to village to reveal more about Ruby.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Cordingly teased: "You're going to find out more about her history. Then maybe characters from her past appearing... I think I can say that!"

As for who that'll be, viewers will have to keep their eyes peeled!

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024, sponsored by Inspired Villages, took place on 13th July. Find out more about the winners!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.