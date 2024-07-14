Emmerdale’s Beth Cordingly teases new characters to explain Ruby’s past
"You're going to find out more about her history."
It's fair to say that Ruby hasn't been the most popular figure on Emmerdale since debuting on the soap in January.
The character has made plenty of enemies in the village so far, not least when she killed Ethan in a revenge hit and run incident back in May.
But according to star Beth Cordingly, fans can expect to learn much more about the character – and perhaps why she is the way she is – in upcoming episodes of the soap that dig into her past.
Speaking at the inaugural RadioTimes.com Soap Awards sponsored by Inspired Villages – where she was nominated for Best Newcomer – Cordingly teased the arrival of some new characters who are very familiar to Ruby.
"You're going to find out more about her history," she explained during an exclusive interview. "Then maybe characters from her past appearing... I think I can say that!"
And that's not the only exciting development in store for Ruby, with Cordingly also revealing that she will play a part in a "very dramatic" stunt week in the not-so distant future.
"We have – someone mentioned outside so I think I'm allowed to mention it – we've been doing a big stunt week that I've been very involved with," she said.
"So that's been very exciting and very dramatic. So there might be a few 'Will she survive or will she not?' moments."
It's likely that the stunt week in question refers to an upcoming barn fire storyline, with Cordingly and various other actors from the soap having been recently snapped filming scenes for it, as reported by The Sun.
We'll have to wait and see if she makes it out of the ordeal in one piece...
