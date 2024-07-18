It's something that will continue to be a focus in the coming weeks, and speaking at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, cast members Danny Miller and Lawrence Robb revealed what they think would happen if their characters found out about the abuse.

"They'd floor him," said Robb, who plays Mackenzie Boyd on the soap, with Aaron Dingle actor Danny Miller adding that they would "have a really long chat" with Tom.

Robb continued: "There'd be a couple of sarcastic comments, and then... he'd be, at the end, just 'bang!'."

But Miller suggested that there was more likely to be a different resolution to the storyline that didn't necessarily involve his character.

"As a viewer, watching it, you're kind of going, 'I hope Aaron does it,'" he said. "But there's other ways of getting justice."

Robb then went on to say that he thinks Belle's half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) will be the one to intervene, with Miller agreeing: "That's the most likely... the obvious one."

It's already been revealed that the storyline will come to a head in upcoming episodes, when Tom takes Belle to Wales, with Emmerdale producer Sophie Roper revealing: "Tom’s coercive and controlling behaviour will see Belle further isolated from her family."

She added: "The behaviour Tom King is exhibiting is typical of a coercive, controlling relationship, and at times will prove difficult and uncomfortable to watch.

"The assistance the charity Refuge has given us whilst researching this storyline has been enormously helpful in bringing this incredibly important storyline to our screens."

Meanwhile, Chase himself teased that his character's behaviour could be discovered by Belle's family in the not too distant future.

He explained: "I think something that's going out in a couple of weeks, I don't know how much I can say, but there is a sort of moment where potential Dingles notice something, and there's a moment [where they] come down on him like thunder."

But it seems Tom may get away with things again, as Chase noted that if they do find out, "It'd be absolutely game over," but his manipulation tactics may preside once more.

"I think that's why Tom [has] survived up until now," he continued. "He's so good at hiding it, and he's so good at manipulating that he can keep the truth at bay."

