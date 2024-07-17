Emmerdale’s Karen Blick doesn’t think Lydia truly got justice

When Emmerdale revealed that Kim Tate’s horse was the real culprit behind the death of evil rapist Craig Reed (Ben Addis), it was met with some humour from fans online.

This article includes discussion of rape which some readers might find upsetting.

But did Lydia ever really get justice for what happened to her? Actress Karen Blick doesn’t believe so.

In late 2023, Emmerdale aired disturbing scenes in which Lydia was sexually assaulted by her re-acquainted childhood friend.

The soap explored the aftermath, with Lydia battling with what happened as she hid away from her friends and family.

Speaking exclusively at the Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, Blick admitted that she doesn’t think Lydia truly got justice, but that is what made the storyline “authentic”.

“No, I don’t think she she did,” Blick said. “That’s quite authentic in terms of whether victims [and] survivors of that sort of crime do ever get justice.

“So she was frustrated. It was complicated, because it was somebody she knew, somebody who she grew up with and… there was a part of it that wanted to protect him, in a complicated way.”

However, the actress noted that she thought the circumstances surrounding Craig’s death were a “clever” and “interesting” twist, because while it was linked to Kim Tate, it wasn’t her directly.

“It was an interesting twist,” she said, before revealing she didn’t know who was responsible “for a long time”, and found herself guessing which Dingle was responsible.

For support and advice on matters raised in this article, please visit www.rapecrisis.org.uk, call the 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222 or chat to Rape Crisis online 247sexualabusesupport.org.uk.

