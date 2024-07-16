Emmerdale’s James Chase: ‘Tom won’t stop until he’s caught’

Emmerdale recently announced a single-strand episode will air in the coming days, focused on its domestic abuse storyline , in which viewers will see Tom putting Belle and their dog Piper through physical and emotional torture.

Tom King’s abuse of wife Belle is set to reach new heights in coming episode as he attempts to completely isolate her from her friends and family .

The ITV soap first announced this storyline in February and viewers have seen Tom spying on Belle through a tracker, hitting and burning her and controlling her money, and it appears Tom will stop at nothing to have full control over his wife.

Speaking exclusively at the Soap Awards 2024 sponsored by Inspired Villages, James Chase admitted that there is no barrier to stop Tom so long as he doesn’t get caught out.

“I think with Tom, unless there’s like an absolutely brick wall that’s laid before him, I think there’s no barrier that’s going to stop him from doing what he’s doing,” Chase explained.

“The bar is going to probably keep rising as to what he will do. I think he will do relatively anything to get control over her.”

With months of Tom’s abuse mounting on Belle, many viewers have questioned when the Dingle family will find out the truth about what has been going down behind closed doors – and it may be sooner than many will think.

Chase told RadioTimes.com that in the coming weeks, there will be a moment “where potential Dingles notice something” and another where they “come down on him like thunder”.

“I think that’s why Tom [has] survived up until now,” he added. “He’s so good at hiding it and he’s so good at manipulating that he can keep the truth at bay.”

