Meanwhile, when Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tries to reach out to abused Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper), Belle's husband Tom King (James Chase) finds a way to block all suspicions.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) confronts Caleb Miligan (William Ash) with proof of the hit and run, while Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) decides to be honest with his cellmate about his identity.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) and wife Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) get back on track as they unite against a common enemy, while it looks like Mandy Dingle's (Lisa Riley) big mouth gets her into trouble!

Read on below for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 1st - 5th July 2024.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Laurel Thomas collapses after row with Jai Sharma

Gabby calls for help. ITV

Jai admits to Laurel that he can't face telling half-brother Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) the truth about his recent behaviour and their father Amit's (Anil Goutam) exit.

Laurel is furious, and they have a heated argument which escalates until Jai insults the late Ashley (John Middleton). Laurel orders Jai away, but once left alone, Laurel becomes dizzy and collapses to the floor.

Frightened and barely able to move, Laurel can't reach her phone when it rings. It's stepdaughter Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who finds Laurel struggling to breathe, as the scared mother asks Gabby to call her an ambulance.

Meanwhile, Jai sits down with Suni and tries to build up to his confession as Suni rambles on.

Jai snaps over Gabby's incessant calls, but he's shocked to hear that Laurel has fallen ill. Will Laurel be okay? And will Jai come clean to Suni?

2. Tom King plots secret house move as Charity Dingle grows suspicious

Charity tries to get through to Belle. ITV

Belle panics as Charity, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), Mandy and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) question her over her relationship with Tom. Charity pushes Belle to tell her what's going on in her marriage, but Belle storms out, angry at the constant questions.

Charity finds an upset Belle outside the Woolpack, and kindly asks her again to open up. Belle tears up, but when she spots Tom on his way over, she shoves Charity and flees home in a panic.

Charity's left incredulous as Tom shuts down her pursuit of Belle, insisting his wife is struggling with her mental health. The other Dingle women worry that Charity has overreacted, and she is frustrated to think she may have missed her chance to convince them that something is wrong with Belle.

Tom's face turns cold and he makes a call to confirm an interview for a job in Wales. The following day, Charity tries to make amends with Belle, but Belle is unimpressed.

Tom has his interview and is reminded that the job is in a very remote part of Wales - but he makes out that Belle would be thrilled to move there.

When Belle returns to the house, Tom offers to take Belle on holiday to a remote cottage. Belle warms to the idea and Tom is secretly pleased that his evil plan is taking shape.

Will Belle realise that Tom is intending to trap her, taking her away from her loved ones forever?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge and New Beginnings Peer Support for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

3. Charles Anderson confronts Caleb Miligan over hit and run

Charles wants the truth from Caleb. ITV

Caleb overhears that late son Ethan's (Emile John) hit and run case will be dropped, and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) tries to placate him.

In the pub, Charity notes to Caleb that a drunk Charles is probably reluctant to return to a house that reminds him of Ethan.

Charles is brought into Mill Cottage by Caleb, much to Ruby Fox-Miligan's (Beth Cordingly) alarm.

The next morning, Charles thanks Caleb for his hospitality, but when Charles accidentally spills coffee on the rug and fetches a cloth, he spots an intriguing invoice and takes it.

Charles later insists on giving Caleb a lift into Hotten, and Caleb uneasily accepts. But Caleb is puzzled when Charles wells up with emotion and stops the car in a lay-by, getting out of the vehicle. Caleb follows, and Charles reminisces about Ethan and questions the hit and run case being dropped.

Caleb tries to offer comfort, but is confused when Charles's expression hardens. An increasingly angry Charles stops Caleb from returning to the car and produces the invoice which suggests Caleb's involvement in the hit and run.

How will Caleb react? Will he take the blame for real culprit Ruby?

4. Matty Barton confides in his cellmate

Matty makes a brave decision. ITV

Menacing Robbo tries and fails to get the lowdown on Matty, and Les stares him down to get him to back off. Matty is left more worried than ever, but Les begins coaching him on how to act in prison.

Matty is worried about how he is being perceived, and asks Les about the questions he might face from other prisoners. Matty tests out the advice he's been given, and then decides to open up, nervously telling Les that he is transgender.

Les asks Matty questions, such as why he decided to go to a male prison, but then confirms that he'll mind his own business. Les warns that others may not be so kind, but will Matty's time behind bars be less traumatic with Les in his corner?

5. Cain Dingle warns Josh away as he and Moira Dingle unite

Cain and Moira intervene as Josh gets close to Sarah. ITV

Cain and Moira reconcile after their recent troubles, promising to work as a team moving forward.

Later, the couple have cause for concern when Josh, the instigator in Matty's ordeal, invites Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) to join him for lunch.

Moira and Cain catch the pair together and Cain sends Josh packing, leaving Sarah embarrassed. Will Sarah realise that Josh is not to be trusted?

6. Mandy Dingle insults Rhona Goskirk

Mandy ruins the evening. ITV

Paddy invites Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) to a games night, but Mandy has concerns that Rhona isn't the most exciting company.

As Mandy remains unimpressed by their evening plans, she soon riles up the other members of the double date, and Paddy later encourages a weary Mandy to apologise to Rhona. Will Mandy do the right thing?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.