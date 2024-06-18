But the atmosphere at Butler's Farm was tense, as Moira ordered Cain to make Samson tell the truth for Matty's sake. In the visiting room, a terrified Matty pleaded for Cain to sort the situation, while he was also on high alert in case anything Moira and Amy said gave away his transgender identity, which he was keeping under wraps for his own safety from the other prisoners.

When Amy tried to hug Matty goodbye, he admitted he hadn't showered all week for fear of being targeted. Amy pulled Matty in for an embrace anyway, as she and Moira vowed to clear his name.

Meanwhile, Cain arrived to see Samson, urging him to tell the truth about the altercation with Matty and Josh (Osian Morgan), the latter of whom is menacing Samson into lying for him. Cain hoped he was getting through to Samson, until Sam (James Hooton) intervened and Samson stuck to his original story.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cain told Moira that he hadn't been able to force the truth out of Samson, and Moira was frustrated as her level-headed husband assured her that Matty would be fine. Moira told Amy that she had a plan, and in the Woolpack, Moira accosted Samson in the toilets and pressed on his stab wound as she threatened him to tell the police of Matty's innocence.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) caught Moira in the act, and Samson declared that he hoped Matty was never released! Cain told Moira that she wasn't helping her son's case, but Moira took her rage out on him in a verbal attack.

Moira claimed that Cain was scared to stand up to Samson after his other nephew Aaron (Danny Miller) previously attacked him. She added that Cain was not the man she married, and that the old Cain would have been able to make Samson crumble with a simple look.

Urging him to get angry, Moira called Cain a useless, weak coward and branded him pointless, before Cain walked out of the room. At the same time as Moira's vile outburst, Cain's sister Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) was desperately trying to hack into the joint bank account that controlling husband Tom (James Chase) had blocked her from.

It was hard not to see the parallels in both storylines, as Cain has spent months suppressing his own temper, while Moira also has a history of taking her fury out on her husband, having violently attacked him in the past. Where do Moira and Cain go from here?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.