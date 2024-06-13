RadioTimes.com understands that Nicky and Suni are indeed leaving the Dales, although exactly how the pair will depart remains to be seen.

In recent weeks, Nicky has become estranged from parents Caleb (William Ash) and Ruby (Beth Cordingly) after learning that Ruby committed a brutal hit and run on Ethan Anderson (Emile John), who later died.

Official Emmerdale spoilers have already revealed that Nicky is so disgusted with his toxic mum and dad that he will float the idea of moving away with a surprised Suni. While we don't yet know what Suni's response will be, there's another crucial matter that the chef is unaware of, and we can't help but wonder if it will play into his exit.

Suni's half-brother Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) went rogue earlier this year, when he discovered that their father Amit (Anil Goutam) had murdered his own brother – Jai's beloved adoptive father Rishi (Bhasker Patel). After pushing Amit down the stairs in revenge, Jai ordered Amit to sign his share of The HOP over to him and leave the village for good.

While Suni knows that Jai is now co-owner of the business, he has no idea that Amit is a killer, or that ruthless Jai was only too happy to leave Suni high and dry without his own shares! Perhaps Suni will find out about Jai's deception and opt to take Nicky up on his offer?

Suni arrived in Emmerdale in July last year, and immediately cheered up the gloomy Dales as he befriended the locals. But he was later the victim of a homophobic attack, and struggled to overcome the trauma as he recovered.

Nicky, meanwhile, first appeared in December 2022 as the new nanny for Gabby Thomas's (Rosie Bentham) little boy. Nicky seduced Gabby and was eventually unveiled as the secret son of conniving Caleb, who was using him to steal Kim Tate's (Claire King) livelihood.

After their scheme was exposed, Nicky pushed Caleb from a cliff; but father and son made amends – until recent events spiralled out of control.

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1.

