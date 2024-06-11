Elsewhere, Belle King (Eden Taylor-Draper) hopes to terminate her pregnancy without the knowledge of her abusive husband Tom King (James Chase).

Rose Jackson (Christine Tremarco) is a thorn in Kim Tate's (Claire King) side, while Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) moves out of the home she shares with partner Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin).

Finally, it looks like Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) may be set to depart the Dales after recent events.

More like this

Your action-packed Emmerdale spoilers from 18th - 21st June 2024 can be found below.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Moira Dingle turns toxic in bid to save son Matty Barton

Matty is struggling. ITV

Moira and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson) visit Matty in prison, and Matty is on edge when Moira mentions his medication and reveals he hasn't showered since he was put in custody, due to keeping his transgender identity a secret.

Samson Dingle (Sam Hall), meanwhile, gets ready for work, but is unsettled when his uncle Cain arrives. Cain knows that Josh Cope (Osian Morgan) is the real instigator of Matty's ordeal, and pleads with Samson not to let innocent Matty rot in prison.

Moira is disheartened to hear that Samson still won't budge on his story, and she declares that there's more than one way to skin a cat. Moira follows Samson to the Woolpack toilets, full of dark intent, but what is she up to?

Cain later warns Moira about messing up Matty's case, but Moira emasculates Cain at the dinner table! The following day, Moira regrets her tirade as Cain reminds her of her cruel words, and when a drunken Cain returns later, things spiral out of control. Moira is shaken as her marriage and life begins falling apart.

Meanwhile, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) schmoozes Josh at the pub, secretly attempting to record their conversation on her phone in order to get a confession out of him. As Kerry's plan backfires, can anyone help poor Matty? And what about Moira and Cain's future?

2. Belle King escapes Tom King to plan termination

Belle escapes Tom's spying. ITV

Belle is wracked with nerves as she opens up to the midwife and admits she wants a termination. She books a scan appointment, crushed that it's come to this. When Tom returns home, Belle quickly hangs up a call with a cab firm, but when he compliments her makeup, Belle strategically asks Tom to take a photo, spotting his phone pin in the process.

When Tom heads upstairs, Belle unlocks his phone to try and access his banking app to pay for the taxi, as Tom has been financially controlling her. But Belle is stunned when she finds that Tom has also been tracking her movements, and she feels trapped when she can't convince Tom to let her use the car.

Belle finds a spare key and worries about whether to risk it and drive herself to the abortion clinic. Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) reluctantly agrees to look after Piper, and Belle slips her phone into baby Esther's pram so Tom loses her trail.

Paranoid Belle checks she's not being watched and gets into Tom's car. At the clinic, Belle struggles to make sense of her situation with Tom, but she's adamant she simply can't have this baby. Will Tom discover Belle's plan?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

3. Rose Jackson's scheme begins to work amid good news about baby Evan

Rose plays the dutiful mum. ITV

Kim is irked by Rose being a constant thorn in her side, and Rose later informs co-conspirator Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) that their plan to destroy Kim and get between her and Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is working.

Meanwhile, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are hopeful when they learn that they can take baby Evan home from hospital.

But Dawn admits to Will that she's constantly worried about hugging the other kids, in case she picks up germs and transfers them to poorly Evan. But will Rose's plan be exposed, adding to her daughter's stress?

4. Charles Anderson and Manpreet Sharma's rift widens

Charles packs his bags on Emmerdale.

Claudette Anderson (Flo Wilson) encourages Manpreet to fight for her relationship with Charles, but Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is later saddened to see Manpreet bringing an overnight bag into the B&B.

Is it really all over, or will grieving Charles realise he doesn't want to lose Manpreet too?

5. Will Nicky Milligan leave the village?

Nicky and Suni in Emmerdale. ITV

After discovering mum Ruby's involvement in the hit and run against the late Ethan Anderson (Emile John), Nicky was furious with both her and his dad Caleb (William Ash).

He's so determined to distance himself from his parents that he asks boyfriend Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) if he'll move away with him! Will Suni be keen?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.