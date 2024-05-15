With Belle having reluctantly agreed to try for a baby, she confided her worries to Tom over the medication she was taking for her mental illness, while he chatted about possible baby names.

Belle insisted she needed to talk to the mental health nurses properly, while Tom made a point of trying to keep the conversation light.

In the café, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) pointed out that Belle had originally wanted to wait to have children, and left a snappy Belle feeling down about her new decision.

More like this

Mandy told fiancé Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) of her confusion over Belle's change of heart, but Paddy wasn't concerned.

Back at their marital home, Tom announced that he had opened a joint bank account for them, clearly a new way for him to keep control over her.

But when Belle explained that Mandy had been expressing her negative opinion over their baby plans, Tom was annoyed until Belle agreed with him, claiming her relatives should butt out of their business.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the Woolpack, Belle was cold with Mandy as a pleased Tom watched on, feigning the supportive husband.

Belle gave Mandy a piece of her mind, telling her that she and Tom had a strong marriage while Mandy's track record was terrible, so she was to stay out her life from now on.

As Belle stormed out, Tom even apologised to a stunned Mandy, making out that he was just as shocked by Belle's outburst as Mandy was!

But as Tom's coercive behaviour continues, and things turn violent once more in upcoming scenes, will the Dingles realise that the Kings' marriage is not at all what it seems?

In scenes due to air next week, Tom turns the tables on Belle, allowing others to believe that she's the one abusing him as he pushes her to breaking point on the anniversary of her beloved mum Lisa Dingle's (Jane Cox) death.

Will the villagers work out that Belle has been set up?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.