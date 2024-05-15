Emmerdale's Belle shuns Mandy as manipulative Tom isolates her from Dingles
The story gets more harrowing by the day.
This article includes discussion of domestic abuse, including coercive control, that some readers may find distressing.
Belle King's (Eden Taylor-Draper) ordeal at the hands of abusive husband Tom (James Chase) took another dark turn in tonight's Emmerdale (15th May 2024).
With Belle having reluctantly agreed to try for a baby, she confided her worries to Tom over the medication she was taking for her mental illness, while he chatted about possible baby names.
Belle insisted she needed to talk to the mental health nurses properly, while Tom made a point of trying to keep the conversation light.
In the café, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) pointed out that Belle had originally wanted to wait to have children, and left a snappy Belle feeling down about her new decision.
Mandy told fiancé Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) of her confusion over Belle's change of heart, but Paddy wasn't concerned.
Back at their marital home, Tom announced that he had opened a joint bank account for them, clearly a new way for him to keep control over her.
But when Belle explained that Mandy had been expressing her negative opinion over their baby plans, Tom was annoyed until Belle agreed with him, claiming her relatives should butt out of their business.
In the Woolpack, Belle was cold with Mandy as a pleased Tom watched on, feigning the supportive husband.
Belle gave Mandy a piece of her mind, telling her that she and Tom had a strong marriage while Mandy's track record was terrible, so she was to stay out her life from now on.
As Belle stormed out, Tom even apologised to a stunned Mandy, making out that he was just as shocked by Belle's outburst as Mandy was!
But as Tom's coercive behaviour continues, and things turn violent once more in upcoming scenes, will the Dingles realise that the Kings' marriage is not at all what it seems?
In scenes due to air next week, Tom turns the tables on Belle, allowing others to believe that she's the one abusing him as he pushes her to breaking point on the anniversary of her beloved mum Lisa Dingle's (Jane Cox) death.
Will the villagers work out that Belle has been set up?
Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.
Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
