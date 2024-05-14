Elsewhere, after his recent behaviour, guilty Ethan Anderson (Emile John) is knocked down and left for dead – will he survive?

We’re left wondering exactly what Ella Forster (Paula Lane) is hiding as she harbours a big secret, while poor Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) are struggling to cope as baby Evan’s illness leaves them broken.

Finally, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) enjoy reconnecting on an intimate level – until they’re spotted in a compromising position!

More like this

All your Emmerdale spoilers for 20th – 24th May 2024 can be found below.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Belle King fights back against abusive Tom King

Belle sees red after abusive Tom manipulates her. ITV

After Tom physically abused her, Belle tried to end their marriage and urged Tom to get help for his behaviour. Tom urged her to give him another chance and promised to seek help, but next week, he makes another shocking move. Belle is initially hopeful when, after forcing him to face up to what he did to her, Tom agrees to do as he promised.

But during his doctor appointment with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), Tom manipulatively claims that it’s Belle with the behavioural problems, lying that she has anger problems and is exerting coercive control over him – something he has been doing to her for months!

Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) are worried about Belle as they’ve noticed she’s not herself, and hasn’t been replying to their messages. Later, at dinner, Tom puts on a show in front of the Dingles, and fibs to Belle that his appointment went well, leaving her oblivious to how he’s thrown her under the bus.

As the anniversary of Belle’s mum Lisa Dingle’s (Jane Cox) death arrives, Tom takes control of the day by insisting that Belle wait in at home for his parcel, rather than joining Lydia and Sam Dingle (James Hooton) for a memorial picnic for Lisa.

At the vets surgery, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) prepare for Tom’s performance review, but he’s angry when he realises he’s about to receive some criticism and doesn’t take things well. When Tom then learns that Belle didn’t stay in for his parcel after all, his fury boils over and he blames Belle for ruining the day.

Tom makes harsh comments about Lisa, and Belle sees red, finally snapping as she pushes Tom over as the villagers watch in disbelief. Has Belle’s very public reaction sold Tom’s evil narrative that she’s the one with problems?

Emmerdale has been working with Refuge for the Tom and Belle storyline. You can access free and confidential support from Refuge's 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247 and digital support via live chat Monday-Friday 3-10pm via nationaldahelpline.org.uk.

2. Hit and run horror for Ethan Anderson

Ethan doesn't see who hits him. ITV

At the hospital, Ruby Fox-Milligan (Beth Cordingly) is distressed when Caleb Milligan (William Ash) tells her that their son Nicky (Lewis Cope) can't be brought out of his coma yet.

Things are tense when the man responsible, Ethan, and dad Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) bump into Caleb, who is furious that Ethan is seemingly fine while Nicky is on life support.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Caleb and Ruby are murderous when they spot Ethan in the village, and they're all eager for retribution. Charles is later concerned by Ethan's absence when he fails to show up at the village fete.

But we see Ethan laying bloodied and bruised in the middle of the road after a deliberate hit and run, as a car screeches away from the scene.

Ruby and Caleb are tense as they await news on Nicky's condition, while the villagers are alarmed when Ethan limps into view before collapsing, and when he comes round he claims he didn't see his attacker. Ethan is surrounded by his loved ones, while the three most likely suspects, Cain, Caleb and Ruby, watch from a distance. Who mowed down Ethan?

3. What is Ella Forster’s secret?

What is Ella up to? ITV

Ella panics when Liam suggests they stay at her place, and she manages to deflect. On the outskirts of the village, we see Ella sleeping in her car, clearly homeless. The next morning, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is on her morning run when she finds Ella asleep in her car.

Embarrassed Ella pleads with Manpreet not to tell Liam, but Ella is fuming when Manpreet clumsily admits to Liam that Ella is living in her car.

Liam suggests that Ella temporarily move into his spare room, and she agrees. Mandy asks about Ella's family as she moves her stuff in, but when Ella spots an old photo in Mandy's hands, she snaps.

Mandy is confused, and as Liam and Ella adjust to their new situation, Liam is bemused when Ella refuses to let a photographer take her photo before dashing off.

Mandy advises Liam to make sure that Ella has no skeletons in the closet before they get serious. Ella is rattled by Liam's intrusive questions and rushes off again, but we later see her visiting a care home. Who is she going to see?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

4. Dawn and Billy Fletcher buckle under stress of baby Evan’s illness

Billy and Dawn row as the pressure of their situation hits home. ITV

Pulled in all directions, Billy struggles to juggle his conflicting priorities. Meanwhile, an exhausted and stressed Dawn blames her past mistakes for Evan's current condition as the little boy undergoes chemotherapy for leukaemia.

An overwhelmed Billy worries that, although he's doing his best, it's just not enough for Dawn. Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) encourages Dawn to head home and make up with Billy, but can the couple remain united as Evan battles this cruel disease?

For help and support with a leukaemia diagnosis, visit leukaemia Care's website or call them on 08088 010 444.

5. Mackenzie Boyd and Charity Dingle caught in the act

The pair are interrupted! ITV

As Charity continues to heal from her PTSD, she and Mack have grown stronger together, and now crave intimacy again. But the pair struggle to tell each other that they both want the same thing, until they finally find a way to open up.

Their new closeness is hampered by their hectic lives, only to end up snatching some alone time in a barn. Mack and Charity are shocked to be interrupted by a newspaper photographer and the search for missing lamb Minty, as the village fete is underway!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.