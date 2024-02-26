Tonight, Charity asked for news on Mack, and was informed that he was doing well. The officer kindly reminded Charity that she had the right to see a doctor if she needed, but Charity was too preoccupied with worry for Mack.

Mack was questioned by police at his bedside, and through tears, he explained that his wife had been having night terrors and thought he was someone else when she attacked him in her sleep.

The detective referenced Charity's killing of Harry (Robert Beck), but Mack pointed out that she had saved his life, adding that Charity would never hurt him on purpose.

As Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) regretted blaming Charity in front of the police, Charity's son Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) panicked over what might happen to her.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) headed to the police station to ask why Charity, a woman with mental health problems, was still being held in custody. But he was told that Charity had already been released, and back at the hospital she entered Mack's room.

While Mack slept, Charity talked through how she thought she was in danger when she stabbed him. She sobbed as she told him how sorry she was and that she loved him. Declaring that she couldn't risk hurting him again, Charity claimed this was the end of the road for them as a couple.

She faltered as she heard Mack mutter her name in his sleep, before leaving once more. At home, Charity stared at the blood stain from the incident, but was interrupted by Cain, who established that Charity had yet to be charged by the police.

Cain tried to reassure Charity, but she urged him to leave her be, not wanting anyone near her. As Cain respected her wishes, Charity locked the door behind him and broke down. Can anyone help her before her situation escalates even further?

Anyone affected by Charity's story can find support at PTSD UK or Mind UK. You can also reach trained volunteers at Shout by texting CONTACT to 85258.

