While Rhona was arrested and later charged at the police station, Vanessa caught up with sister Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh). At the shop, Charity walked in with husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and her young son Moses.

Moses was thrilled to see Vanessa and her son Johnny, who Charity adopted when she was engaged to Vanessa a few years previously. Mack offered to take the boys to the park, and Vanessa and Charity had a quick catch-up over recent events.

Vanessa revealed that Tracy had also filled her in on what happened at Christmas, when Charity accidentally killed villain Harry (Robert Beck) and saved Mack's life. Charity has been suffering with PTSD ever since, and after Charity left, Vanessa remarked to Tracy that Charity clearly wasn't herself.

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Alone with Mack, Charity noticed he seemed a bit put out over her friendliness with her former fiancée. She told Mack that there were "no lingering feelings" there for Vanessa, but she was glad that they could still get on well.

Charity and Vanessa's strong relationship was, and still is, adored by Emmerdale viewers, who dub them 'Vanity'. Their romance reached an abrupt end in 2020, when Charity kissed Mack just as Vanessa was battling bowel cancer.

Now it seems there's little chance that the characters will ever get back together, although this is soapland – so never say never!

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.