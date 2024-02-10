After bonding with Ivy, Rhona couldn't give her back to Gus, instead running off to a hideaway cottage with the little girl.

Best friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) soon arrived, and a panicked Rhona will ask for her help in starting a new life in Canada!

Vanessa tries to persuade Rhona not to go through with this extreme plan, but Rhona refuses to listen.

In the village, Gus is intent on calling the police, but Rhona's husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and mother Mary (Louise Jameson) convince him to give them more time to find Rhona.

Vanessa soon tries to call Marlon, but poor phone signal stops her from reaching him. Gus grows impatient as the midday deadline approaches, so nervous Marlon agrees to call the police himself.

But when Vanessa finally makes contact and reveals where Rhona is, Mary begs Marlon to go to the cottage alone and convince Rhona to come home.

Gus reluctantly gives them the go ahead, and Marlon reaches Rhona just as she and Ivy are about to leave. A defiant Rhona eventually understands the seriousness of her actions thanks to Marlon's words.

But it's all too late for Rhona, as Gus arrives with the police in tow.

As a devastated Rhona is arrested for kidnap, has her decision to take Ivy away cost her dearly?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

