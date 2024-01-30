Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) tries to secure daughter Angelica's (Rebecca Bakes) future, and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) feels like her impending nuptials are being planned without her.

Read on for all the latest Emmerdale spoilers from 5th - 9th February 2024.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Rhona Goskirk flees with baby Ivy

Rhona is distraught to lose Ivy. ITV

Rhona's concerned that Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna) is coping well with Ivy, and filled with dread when Gus explains he wants Ivy back full-time.

As he packs up her things and leaves with the baby, Rhona tells husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) that she hopes Ivy plays up for Gus.

The next day, they meet with Gus, and an emotional Rhona smothers the baby with affection.

She's upset to hear that Gus is doing well with Ivy, and distraught when Gus plans to find them both a new permanent home.

Marlon asks Gus if he'd be willing to co-parent, but Gus reveals he plans to move to France. Gus feels for them and lets the couple look after Ivy for the day so they can say goodbye properly.

But Rhona feels hopeless as she holds Ivy close, and when Marlon returns home, he finds her and the baby missing, along with their belongings!

Panicking, Marlon tells Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) that Rhona has taken Ivy, and the search begins. Will Rhona come back?

2. Ruby Fox-Milligan investigates as Tracy Robinson ends marriage to Nate

Ruby is on the case! ITV

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) advises Tracy not to throw her marriage away, but she later tells Nate that she doesn't love him anymore. Nate's shock turns to anger as he demands answers.

Caleb Milligan (William Ash) finds Nate and invites him to stay with him, despite the fact that he's been sleeping with Tracy behind Nate's back.

Tracy is shocked to hear where Nate is living, and when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) tries to bolster Nate, Ruby's ears prick up when Nate comments that he thinks Tracy's seeing someone else.

Caleb's perturbed when Ruby urges them to find out who Tracy's lover is, and Ruby's suspicious to see Caleb and their son Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) arguing.

She's on a mission to find out why, while Tracy is stunned when Nate moves back home. The pair agree to live together for daughter Frankie's sake.

A tipsy Ruby returns home and Caleb can't help but pull her in for a passionate kiss. But will Ruby discover Caleb's affair?

3. Nicola King uses the past against Charles Anderson

Will Angel and family give a good impression? ITV

Angelica prepares to return to school for the first time since the accident.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) apologises to Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) for lying, and Bob vows they'll never be friends again.

Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) urges Bob to put an end to the feud for Cathy Hope's (Gabrielle Dowling) sake, while Nicola and Jimmy are anxious to hear of a home visit from the Youth Justice Service.

Nicola is shocked when Charles refuses to give a character reference for Angel, and he's appalled when she brings up her past with his daughter Naomi Walters (Karene Peter).

Meanwhile, it's the twins' birthday, and Bob and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) try to protect Cathy from their grief for Heath (Sebastian Dowling).

Angel offers Cathy an olive branch, and the two girls grieve together in silence.

Nicola dreads the visit, and the family remain apprehensive over what will happen to Angel. Can they impress Rachel, the Youth Justice Worker?

4. Belle Dingle loses control of her wedding

Belle lets her hair down. ITV

Belle is thrown that fiancé Tom King (James Chase) is more in the know about their wedding than she is, and demands to be kept in the loop.

Belle, Tom and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) organise the stag/hen party, but Tom's hurt when his uncle, Jimmy, awkwardly declines to be best man.

Belle worries the wedding is insensitive to the woes of the village, so she and Tom agree to scale it back. They announce they won't have bridesmaids or groomsmen, but Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has a naughty glint in her eye.

Suzy is mortified when Tom catches sight of Belle's wedding dress, and when she explains that Marlon is making the wedding cake, Tom is annoyed to be out the loop himself.

Suzy shows Belle her dress and admits that Tom has seen it, and as the 'sten do' begins, Mandy and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) handcuff Belle and force her home for a proper Dingle do.

Tom misses Belle, but she's having fun while Tom gets drunk and pours his heart out to Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana).

Belle later escorts a drunk and loved-up Tom home, but is their wedding doomed?

