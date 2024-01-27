Nate had been convinced he was about to catch Caleb with his wife Tracy (Amy Walsh), but Ruby's presence has thrown Nate off the scent of the affair Tracy is indeed having with Caleb!

Caleb, Ruby and Nicky in Emmerdale. ITV

In upcoming scenes, after forcing an introduction with the Dingles, Ruby slips back into her old banter with son Nicky (Lewis Cope).

Caleb tries not to enjoy Ruby's return to his life, but it's clear that, amid their five attempts to divorce, the pair still have plenty of chemistry.

But when Ruby discovers that Nicky was involved in a homophobic attack and that Caleb kept it from her, she is fuming.

Still hoping to integrate herself within the extended family, Ruby decides to host a family lunch, and even invites Nate and Tracy along.

Tracy is reluctant as she keeps her secret under wraps, but Nate persuades her to keep face with Caleb.

At lunch, Ruby hides her nerves with alcohol, while Tracy hides her envy as everyone seems to enjoy Ruby's hosting.

But it's not long before things take a turn - will Tracy's liaisons with Caleb be exposed?

