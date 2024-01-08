It all comes about from a fling with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), and as they're getting passionate, the doctor discovers she has a lump in her breast.

Chas is understandably full of fear at the thought of it, and while Liam does his best to reassure her it could be anything, like a cyst, he is keen she follows up quickly with her GP.

Faith Dingle before her death in Emmerdale. ITV

Heeding his advice, Chas gets diagnostic tests at the breast clinic and it isn't long before it's confirmed she has triple negative breast cancer.

Chas initially keeps the news to herself, but worries about the impact the diagnosis could have on her young daughter.

Emmerdale is working with Breast Cancer Now to ensure the portrayal is accurate.

Producer Kate Brooks explained: "When this story was first pitched, we were acutely aware how important it was to explore this. With Chas’s family history of breast cancer and Chas being such a strong character, and in many ways the bedrock of the Dingles, we wanted to show the impact on not just her, but her immediate family.

"With Lucy Pargeter’s innate ability to showcase Chas’s vulnerabilities beneath her hardened exterior, we knew she was absolutely the right character to play this with.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"We approached Breast Cancer Now as we wanted to depict this story in the most authentic way possible. Any light we can shed on this disease and encourage and remind people to routinely check their breasts can hopefully help lead to more positive outcomes."

Actress Pargeter said of her new storyline: "When the producers first discussed this storyline with me, I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas. She saw her own mother ultimately die from breast cancer, so for Chas to receive this diagnosis makes it all the more poignant. Our audience knows her so well, they have seen her relationships, know her faults, her passions, her insecurities, quirks and fears.

"So for them to see this story play out will be more meaningful given everything that has happened to both her and her mother. I think this is the beauty of our genre ‘Soap’. However, I am more than aware of the huge responsibility with us telling this story.

More like this

"I hope we can do it justice. It won’t be all doom and gloom, there will be ups and downs just like with anything. But I hope it looks and feels real. And if just a few people get help for breast changes that do not feel or look right, it could do some good too."

For help and support with breast cancer, visit BreastCancerNow.org or call their helpline on 0808 800 6000.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.