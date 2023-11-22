Emmerdale casts Paula Lane as new character Ella Forster
Ella will turn heads.
Former Coronation Street actress Paula Lane has joined the cast of Emmerdale, playing compassionate and caring Ella Forster.
Paula starts filming this month and will be first seen on screen in January.
Ella will find herself out of a job when she lands in Emmerdale and sticks up for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) who's attending a Veterinary Ball with Paddy (Dominic Brunt).
She strikes it lucky when she speaks to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) who has an opportunity she can't turn down.
And it isn't long before Ella is turning heads in the village – but who will catch her eye?
Paula is best known for her role as Kylie Platt in fellow ITV soap, Coronation Street.
Speaking of her new role, Paula said: "I'm so excited to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Everyone has been so welcoming and I can't wait to start a new chapter playing the role of Ella. I've already heard there are big plans for her and I can't wait to see her navigate a new life in the village and hopefully make some friends!"
Producer Kate Brooks added: "Ella is a complex and multi-layered character who comes to the village and certainly makes an impact. Ostensibly she's a good, moral character, but is there more to her than meets the eye?
"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome an actor of Paula's calibre to the show and we can't wait to have her light up our screens."
