But while the internet detailed lots of stories of conflict between parents and ex spouses, there was no reference for the kind of betrayal she had endured - which had resulted in Gus's wife Lucy (Charlotte Asprey) falling pregnant with a baby that was biologically Rhona's!

Rhona approached local solicitor Ethan Anderson (Emile John) for some advice, and he stated that Gus had committed theft and fraud, having stolen Rhona's passport to forge her signature.

But a legal battle would be long, expensive and complicated - although Ethan kindly promised to look into what it may entail.

Marlon, as well as Rhona's mum Mary (Louise Jameson), suggested that Rhona should contact Gus and insist on a meeting. So Rhona told Gus that he had to agree to see her, otherwise she would report him to the police.

But as she contemplated what lay ahead, Rhona wished the problem would simply go away so she could go back to her happy life with her family.

The thought of talking to Gus was daunting, and she didn't even know how far along Lucy was in her pregnancy.

Marlon promised to be there for Rhona, who couldn't help but look ahead, knowing that things were about to end badly for someone. But what will Gus have to say for himself?

