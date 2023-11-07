Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) confronts sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) over a betrayal, while Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is ready for a fight with Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 13th - 17th November 2023.

4 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Shocked Rhona confronts Gus and pregnant Lucy

Rhona's anger is stopped in its tracks. ITV

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) blurts out to wife Rhona that Gus stole her embryos. Marlon explains that he saw Gus and his pregnant wife Lucy (Charlotte Asprey) at the hospital, and Rhona struggles to process the news.

The next day, Rhona asks Ethan Anderson (Emile John) for some legal advice, and he makes it clear that it would be an arduous legal battle with Gus and Lucy. Marlon and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) convince Rhona to speak to Gus, and she arranges to meet him.

But when Gus doesn't show up, Rhona ends up staking out his house. Rhona is stunned to spot Gus trying to escape with suitcases, and she confronts him. But she's in turmoil when a heavily pregnant Lucy emerges from the house; while in the village, Mary and Marlon worry about Rhona's disappearance.

An emotional confrontation between Rhona and Lucy in the street takes a distressing turn when Lucy doubles over in pain - her waters have broken. And Rhona finds herself driving Lucy to hospital...

2. Chloe collapses as Mack prepares to choose Charity

Chloe collapses when Mack is in the middle of dumping her. ITV

Mack and Charity are finding the distance between them heartbreaking, but Charity decides to head to Scotland, where she can spend time with daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) and escape the drama. But Mack is upset, and responds by laying down in front of Charity's car to plead with her to stay.

The pair confess their love for each other, and Mack suggests they get back together properly and he will face the music and dump Chloe, the mother of his baby son Reuben. Charity eventually accepts and reunites with an overjoyed Mack, but he must now break Chloe's heart.

Mack's attempt to dump Chloe is interrupted when she collapses unconscious in the kitchen, and Charity watches on in disbelief as Mack accompanies Chloe to the hospital in the back of an ambulance.

Charity is in the dark as to whether Mack dumped Chloe before she collapsed, but with neither of them aware that Chloe knows of their earlier fling, and the fact that Mack left Chloe to die in the car accident, could there be more to this incident than meets the eye?

3. Nicola issues Bernice with an ultimatum

Nicola is furious with Bernice. ITV

Jimmy King's (Nick Miles) shock and anger deepens when he discovers enforcement agents have seized his and Nicola's belongings due to a fraudulent £20k debt! The culprit is Bernice, who now seems to be on the run.

Meanwhile, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is stunned to learn that Bernice hasn't been paying the B&B suppliers, while Bernice's daughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is upset that her mum has left her all over again.

Jimmy confronts Nicola over her reluctance to report Bernice's fraud, while Cathy Hope's (Gabrielle Dowling) casual attitude raises Nicola's suspicions over Bernice, who is actually hiding out in Brook Cottage.

Bernice is in fear of going to prison, and Cathy secretly updates Bernice on the reaction on the outside. But Nicola tracks her sister down, blocking Bernice's escape until she stays. Bernice confesses the reason behind her fraud, but Nicola tells her to accept her deal, or face the police.

We know that the character is due to exit soon, but what will Bernice do?

4. Aaron provokes Billy into a fight

Will stands between Billy and angry Aaron in Emmerdale. ITV

Aaron goads Billy after the kids argue about a playground fall, and a careless word from Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) at the vets leads Billy's wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) to find out about Billy and Aaron's confrontation.

Dawn demands the truth, but this isn't the end of the row. While pregnant Dawn is preoccupied by talk of pain relief during her impending labour, angry Aaron goads Billy in the shop and a fight ensues, as Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is forced to break the pair up.

Dawn is unimpressed when a battered Billy gets home, angry that he let Aaron provoke him into violence. Kim Tate (Claire King) soon gets involved, but how will Aaron respond?

