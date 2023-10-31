Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and wife Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) shun Amit Sharma (Anil Goutam), but they don't know the truth!

And as Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) supports boyfriend Tom King (James Chase), we wonder what Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is being so furtive about.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 6th - 10th November 2023.

7 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Lydia moves out of the Dingle home after shock revelation

Sam is stunned by Lydia's news. ITV

Most of the villagers are still in the dark over several secrets that were revealed to viewers through flashbacks. But as police interviews continue amid the investigation into Craig's murder, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is shell-shocked when Lydia announces that she's moving out of the family home.

Kim Tate (Claire King) offers Lydia a room at Home Farm, and Sam fears he's lost his wife for good, while Samson (Sam Hall) plans to try and fix things. But what is the truth, and how does this fit in with Lydia's choice?

2. Why is Pollard rejecting hurt Brenda?

Pollard lashes out at Brenda in Emmerdale. ITV

Pollard is not acting like himself as he lashes out at Brenda, who is baffled by his behaviour. Soon, a bereft Brenda is crying on Nicola King's (Nicola Wheeler) shoulder, and Nicola advises her to move on and find another man!

With fire in her heart and anger burning, Brenda decides to do exactly that, but can Pollard save his relationship? What has caused him to take his frustrations out on Brenda, and should she be worried?

3. Caleb has a new scheme

William Ash as Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is keen to spend time with his uncle Caleb, but Nate's wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) would rather stay home for a quiet night in.

Caleb is preoccupied spending time pursuing his new goal, but will he get what he wants? And is Nate connected to this latest secret?

Caleb later happily mentions that he's rekindled things with former flame Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), but is all as it seems? Just what is Caleb up to?

4. Jacob ghosts Victoria

Victoria is ghosted by Jacob next week. ITV

The stress of guarding secrets is getting to Jacob this week - and yes, apparently he has more than one. Is this linked to last week's reveals?

Victoria and Jacob are playing with fire as they hold hands outside the shop, and they quickly separate when David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) appears. But later, Victoria is perplexed by Jacob suddenly ghosting her, and she has no idea why. What has made Jacob back off?

5. Jai and Laurel disown Amit

Laurel and Jai shun Amit over his actions. ITV

Jai and Laurel are shocked to hear from Tracy that Amit attacked Nicky Milligan (Lewis Cope) because of his sexuality. They decide this is unacceptable and choose to cut Amit out of their lives.

With Jai and Laurel convinced that Amit is homophobic, they want nothing to do with him. But will they discover the real reason Amit turned violent - Nicky accused him of being involved in late brother Rishi's (Bhasker Patel) death?

6. Belle supports grieving Tom

Belle is there for Tom. ITV

Belle encourages Tom to book flights for his mum's funeral, not noticing that he's troubled by the prospect. Later, Tom opens up to Belle about not wanting to go to his mum's funeral alone, and he's grateful when she agrees to go with him.

Will Belle be able to comfort grieving Tom?

7. What is Bernice's secret?

Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale. ITV

Bernice continues to treat herself to luxurious fripperies, but she's seemingly guarding a secret and being furtive while taking mystery phone calls. But what is really going on, and is it linked to the character's imminent exit?

