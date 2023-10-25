Spotting Vic in the street, David shouted her name in an alarmingly loud voice, telling her that he had a toy that belonged to her young son Harry. Jacob headed over to see Victoria, who admitted she had to ignore David for fear of giving away their secret, and she was mortified.

But when Vic told Jacob that their night together was a one off, it was clear she didn't mean it as the pair happily returned to her bedroom. Laughing together, they were interrupted by a knock on the door from David, and Jacob hid as a dressing-gown clad Vic went to see what David wanted.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

David was testing the waters, wanting a romantic reunion with her, but he seemed to get the message when she showed no interest and hurried him out of her house. Jacob was later thrilled that his dad had finally given up, and returned to tell Vic of the development.

But as Jacob and Vic bantered, they had a reminder of David that was too close for comfort and agreed not to mention him again.

Discussing the potential drama that could come from their relationship being out in the open, Victoria suggested they keep it a secret until they knew if they had a future. But is David being truthful about giving up on Victoria? And even if he is, how would he feel about her sleeping with Jacob?

More like this

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.