A series of flashbacks will feature as the truth emerges about a tangled web of events leading up to Craig's demise. But who killed him?

Speaking about these episodes, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “In an unmissable special week for Emmerdale, we focus on Soaps most loved family, the Dingles, as Lydia attempts to find out who killed Craig. Expertly and innovatively directed by Gary Williams, the infamous Woolpack becomes centre stage for the group of Dingles gathered to reveal their alibis… or no alibi as the case may be!

"Stepping out of the usual Emmerdale style, a series of flashbacks will let the viewers in on the lies each person has told and the secrets they are hiding. The week will truly keep everyone on the edge of their seats with each day more and more explosive secrets revealed that promise to have huge repercussions, shatter lives and cause fireworks in the Dingles bigger than ever seen before.”

Read on for all the Emmerdale spoilers from 30th October - 3rd November 2023, as we consider all the suspects...

Who killed Craig in Emmerdale? All the suspects

Cain Dingle

Under the knowledge that her husband Sam (James Hooton) and his brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) had Craig tied up in a remote barn, Lydia focuses on their whereabouts, and the first flashbacks reveal what happened at the barn.

Remember, it was Cain who tempted Sam to take revenge and make Craig pay for what he did to Lydia. Cain has kidnapped so many villagers at this point - including his own family members. Has he crossed the line and turned killer? Or is he too predictable a suspect?

Belle Dingle

Belle has been responsible for a death before - albeit accidental. But it feels unlikely that she could be behind this murder. As Lydia turns her attention to Belle, who is caught out when her alibi comes into focus, more flashbacks shed some light on her day.

Belle recounts her day with boyfriend Tom King (James Chase), who proposed to her after a romantic meal. But Belle isn't giving a true account of her full day. So what is she hiding, and will the Dingles accept Belle's fabricated story?

Aaron Dingle

Aaron has returned to the village angrier than ever before, and ready for any excuse for a fight. Abuse survivor Aaron would have no concerns about attacking Craig if given the facts about Lydia's ordeal - but the question is, is he guilty?

Aaron fights back when the Dingles press him for an alibi. But Aaron deflects by shifting focus onto another relative. Is this proof that he has a secret - whether it's linked to Craig's murder or not?

Charity Dingle

Charity is uneasy when Aaron moves the subject onto her, and we flash back to the previous day. Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and Charity are seen discussing the Craig situation, but the conversation soon moves onto another matter, and it's something Charity isn't being honest about in the present day.

Charity has also been the victim of rape in the past, and she has a hatred for men like Craig. Has she taken the law into her own hands?

Caleb Milligan

Caleb and nephew Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) give an account of their day, and more flashbacks show what really happened. But it seems that Caleb is the one holding something back here.

Keen to impress his newfound clan, we also remember Caleb offering Lydia support, but has this extended to making Craig pay - or is there another skeleton in his cupboard?

Mandy Dingle

An emotional Mandy is hiding something of her own, but what is she not telling her family? Mandy was devastated when she learned about Lydia's situation, having just accused her of an affair. Has Mandy tried to make amends by targeting Craig?

Along with Belle, Mandy feels like she should be on the 'unlikely' list. But Emmerdale does love to shock us, and anything could have happened here. Or is another dilemma troubling Mandy?

Marlon Dingle

We're shown what Marlon was up to on the day in question as he talks it through, but he chooses to miss out a big piece of information. What is Marlon keeping under wraps?

Is this connected to his ongoing stroke recovery, or his marriage to wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry)? Or could he be involved in Craig's murder?

Though he's not always been squeaky clean, Marlon is one of the most moral Dingles these days - but we can't rule him out as a wild card just yet.

Sam Dingle

After everyone's alibi is established, Lydia is still troubled that someone is being deceitful. Guilt-ridden Sam is unable to bear her distress, and reveals that there's more to his earlier version of events. As we finally find out what really happened to Craig that night, is Sam about to confess?

We highly doubt Emmerdale would unveil the killer so easily in these initial spoilers, but it's not looking promising for Sam based on what we know so far. Has the gentle character murdered Craig to avenge Lydia's trauma?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling our 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

