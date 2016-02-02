And despite worrying about how investigating officers will prove the allegations, Aaron will then pay a visit to the police station to talk through what happened.

But it looks as though Cain's attempts to persuade Gordon to tell the truth about his murky past will backfire, when Gordon unleashes a blackmail plot.

Scenes to to be shown on Tuesday 9 February see Gordon threatening to get Cain sent down for what he did unless Aaron tells the police he lied about the abuse.

With Gordon adamant that his son won't win, a beleaguered Aaron tells Chas that he has no choice but to leave the village. But will Aaron really end up going for good?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

