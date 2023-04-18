The classic soap character will be back in the village in upcoming scenes, making an unexpected comeback after he jetted off for Saudi Arabia in 2013. Then known as Thomas , he had planned to flee with his girlfriend Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) though he ultimately left her behind despite truly caring for her.

Emmerdale newcomer James Chase has hinted that his character Tom King is returning to the Dales to right some wrongs of the past.

10 years may have passed since, but it seems that Tom's love for Belle hasn't gone anywhere. Now working as a veterinarian, Tom has been transferred to Leeds, thus jumping on the opportunity for a quick detour to Emmerdale to bump into Belle again.

"They were sort of childhood sweethearts, they loved each other," Chase told press, including RadioTimes.com.

"Even though there was a lot of drama going on in his life at that time, she was a real shining star for him, [she was] the one good thing he could remember that gave him hope and love."

Asked whether Tom hopes to get back together with Belle, Chase had no doubts.

"Yes, that's definitely something I think he wants to do," he said, adding: "He works as a vet in Leeds. There's the potential for him to become a vet in Emmerdale."

Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle and James Chase as Tom King in Emmerdale. ITV

However, the two exes will have some talking to do before even considering giving their relationship another shot. In his first scene back in the village, Tom can be seen watching Belle from afar, hesitant to go up to her.

"He just wanted to see her again, to make sure she was alright and happy. That was the main reason he came back," Chase continued.

"I think he's very nervous to finally meet her again, and speak to her again. It's been so long and there are some very raw emotions there because he really did love her and cared for her," he added.

Belle will be in for a shock. How will she react to see her school boyfriend rock up to the village? And will Tom be able to have some closure with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) after his stalking ordeal from a decade prior?

