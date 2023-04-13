Emmerdale’s Caleb manipulates Kim to leave Home Farm under his control

Viewers know that Caleb is the secret son of the late Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), and he wants revenge for Kim claiming all of the family assets . Caleb has also enlisted the help of his own son, Home Farm nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope), who has proposed to Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) in a bid to get his hands on her share of the business.

Caleb Milligan’s (William Ash) plot to destroy Kim Tate (Claire King) gathered pace in tonight’s Emmerdale (Thursday 13th April), leading her to unwittingly leave him in charge at Home Farm.

As the ITV soap continued, Caleb was enjoying some time with new love interest Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) when her friend Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) returned from abroad. Suzy disapproved of Caleb, having previously heard how he had dismissed Leyla. But Caleb later assured Leyla that, although he had kids and wanted to be discreet about their relationship, he was very much invested.

Meanwhile, we saw Caleb make a call to a man called Adrian, asking him to turn up the heat on Kim. After opening another letter about Frank’s will, which advised her to settle outside of court, Kim received a call from a business contact in Dubai. She was told they had heard that she was having financial difficulties, and she was worried as she relayed the conversation to her husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

Later, Kim and Will spoke to Caleb, who kept up his act as he enquired how much money Kim could lose if the developers in Dubai were to pull out of the deal. He made a point of warning her that this situation could affect their upcoming stud farm venture, adding that he was doubting his decision to get involved with her.

Playing right into Caleb’s hands, Will asked what he would do next, and Caleb suggested Kim should go to Dubai to prove to her associates that they could trust her. Will encouraged Kim to do so, and she insisted that Will kept his eye on everything. But, with the pair well and truly taken in by Caleb, Kim informed Gabby that Caleb would also be across every part of the empire in her absence.

Telling Will that he merely wanted to protect his own interests, he suggested that they could team up to track down the “fortune hunter” going after Frank’s will, and Will was more than happy to agree.

Gabby vented her frustrations to Nicky, who convinced her not to be wary of Caleb – and later, Caleb told Nicky that he needed to be patient, as they now had Kim exactly where they wanted her. Will their plan work, or will the formidable Kim get wind of what they’re up to?

