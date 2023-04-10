Viewers were shocked last week when the ITV soap unmasked Caleb as the son of the late Frank Tate (Norman Bowler), who was only working with Kim to get hold of the family fortune. Tonight, he was seen back at his father's grave, where Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) spotted him and expressed surprise at the single flower that had been left there - not realising that Caleb himself had just put it there.

Caleb Miligan (William Ash) remained as determined as ever to wreak revenge on Kim Tate (Claire King) in tonight's Emmerdale (10th April) as he stepped up his plans.

Acting clueless, he allowed Leyla to fill him in on who was who in the Tate family, mentioning Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), son of Chris and Charity. Back at Home Farm, Kim and husband Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) were openly discussing her plan to hide the cash from Frank's 'mysterious' heir, But Caleb was sitting nearby, and he made it known that he had heard every word.

Forced to explain, Kim revealed her dilemma - and Caleb feigned surprise and even made out that he was worried about his investment due to her circumstances.

Meanwhile, Caleb's secret son Nicky (Lewis Cope) had to act like the perfect nanny/fiancé in front of Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), but had no idea that Caleb was once again trying to charm Leyla in The Woolpack. Later, Kim approached him and Caleb continued to play the concerned investor, leading Kim to suggest she transferred her funds over and left him to buy the stud farm in his name.

Kim managed to 'convince' Caleb to go along with this, unaware she was playing right into his hands. At the graveyard, Kim spotted the fresh rose on Frank's resting place and looked around, wondering who could have dropped by.

"You won't win, Frank," Kim declared, ripping the flower apart. "You never could with me."

But as she walked away, Caleb was lurking. "Don't worry, Kimberly, you'll get what's coming," he vowed to himself. Is the almighty Kim Tate about to be destroyed for good?

