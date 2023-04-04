Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) share a moment – will it lead to a reunion for the pair? Poor Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is also pining for Paddy, but her heartbreak over being in the friendzone leads to a bad hair day for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins)!

There's fresh turmoil for Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) ahead when she makes a worrying discovery. Will everything be okay as she seeks help from Doctor Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker)? Meanwhile, Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) has some thinking to do after a huge decision.

Meanwhile, Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) isn't sure about her recent decision to spend the night with Caleb Milligan (William Ash), while Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is left feeling hurt.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 10th - 14th April 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Amelia suffers a health scare

Amelia explains she has found a lump in her breast. ITV

Amelia begins to worry about who will look after her baby daughter Esther if anything happens to her. Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) tries to reassure her, but is concerned when Amelia rushes off. At the doctor's surgery, it becomes clear why she's feeling so troubled when she confides in Manpreet that she's found a lump on her chest.

Manpreet refers her to a breast clinic, leaving Amelia overwhelmed and panicking. At the playground later, Amelia receives a phone call from the clinic and agrees to attend an appointment the following day. Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) witnesses her crying but ultimately decides not to go over, in the wake of their split amid the drama of him being blackmailed by Samson Dingle (Sam Hall).

But might Amelia turn back to Noah for support? And what will the outcome be when she visits the clinic to get checked out?

2. Will Rhona stick to her shocking decision?

Rhona and family are left shocked. ITV

In a storyline that could not have been more out of the blue, Rhona was stunned to come face to face with her ex-husband Gus, who asked to use their frozen embryos! Next week, Rhona makes her decision on the matter. First, though, she attends her birthday lunch at the Woolpack – only for Gus to show up and introduce his wife Lucy. The family are mortified, and Rhona is taken aback and doesn't know how to respond.

Her mum Mary (Louise Jameson) takes charge and gives Gus and Lucy both barrels, and the couple leave feeling crushed. But Rhona is even more wound up thanks to Mary's interference, while her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) reassures her that this is her choice and he'll support her whatever happens. Rhona heads out to clear her head when she spots an upset Gus comforting a heartbroken Lucy.

Soon, Rhona announces to her loved ones that she's going to let them use her embryos, and she's already given them the good news. Marlon is stunned but cautiously supportive, while Mary is reeling. But when Marlon eventually points out that Rhona might find it hard to stay away if one of the embryos becomes a baby, Rhona realises he could be right. As she mulls over the consequences of her choice, she breaks down – will she backtrack and tell Gus and Lucy she's changed her mind?

3. Paddy and Chas share a kiss

Chas and Paddy kiss in Emmerdale. ITV

With the impact of his absence weighing heavily on him, Paddy offers to spend some time with Chas and their daughter Eve as a family and as he reads to Eve, Chas listens in. Chas is happy to see her family back together once more, and Paddy later gives her a hug. This then leads to a kiss between the pair, but they are interrupted when Eve calls out to them, and they both pull away.

When Paddy's dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) confronts Chas about the moment the next day, Paddy is furious with him. Chas clocks his reaction and hopes it means he still has feelings for her. Mandy later encourages Paddy to go for what makes him happy, hiding her own feelings when he confides in her.

When Chas attempts to talk to Paddy about their kiss, though, it only piles on the pressure he feels to make a decision. Chas then asks for forgiveness, adding that she wants him to come home for good. How will a stunned Paddy respond? There's some light relief on the way, too, as Paddy, Bear and pals bond on a fishing trip.

4. Mandy's heartbreak leads to hair blunder for Charity

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Charity and Chas crack open the champagne in the salon to drink to the former's upcoming wedding, and Charity later tells Mandy about Chas's kiss with Paddy. Mandy struggles to keep a lid on her feelings for Paddy, but tries her best to appear unaffected in front of Charity.

But her emotions get the better of her and she hurries out for coffee, which is when she bumps into Paddy. Mandy selflessly offers thoughtful advice to him, but soon realises she's late to check on Charity's hair – and after rushing back to the salon, she finds Charity looking like a curly blonde poodle!

Charity is devastated over her hair and is forced to reveal the disastrous 'do to the pub. Meanwhile, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) encourages Mandy to start dating, and though she's grateful for his support, she assures her son that he's the only man she needs in her life. Will Mandy ever open up to Paddy about how she feels, or might she commit to moving on?

5. Leyla's doubts over Caleb

Will Leyla regret being with Caleb? ITV

Having spent the night with Caleb, Leyla can't help but worry about her decision the morning after the night before, but Caleb tries to reassure Leyla that he genuinely wants to spend time with her. Will that ease her concerns? Might these two actually have a future together?

Well, we all know that Caleb has a big secret, but it remains to be seen whether this affects his intentions towards Leyla. Is she about to get hurt?

6. Bernice is let down over group meetings

Bernice Blackstock sits in thought on Emmerdale. ITV

Bernice is left hurt and embarrassed when members of her menopause group start cancelling on her. But why? We've previously seen Bernice discussing symptoms with Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), Rhona, and Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop).

Have they tired of the conversation, or might their decisions be linked to their own personal dilemmas? After all, Wendy and Brenda have recently been focused on Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling), while Rhona has been dealing with her own shock.

For help and advice regarding Amelia's breast cancer storyline, you can learn more on the NHS website or visit Breast Cancer UK, where you can access find support as well as guidance on how to carry out life-saving checks.

