Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) moved out of the Woolpack in emotional scenes in tonight's Emmerdale (Thursday 23rd March), finding new hope as he settled in at the home of Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

Weeks after attempting to take his own life, Paddy sought therapy and took steps to leave the family home, intending to find somewhere with enough space to have Eve stay, the young daughter he shares with estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

The most reasonably priced property, though, was in Hotten, rather than close by in the village. Paddy's best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was worried about him being so far away at this stage in his mental health recovery, and continued to offer him a room at his own cottage.

But Paddy was adamant that this wouldn't work, and it wasn't until Dr Liam arrived that the situation was saved. Liam admitted to feeling quite lonely now that he was living alone, and explained that he had two rooms going spare for Paddy and Eve.

Marlon was relieved and Paddy was so thrilled he told Liam he "could kiss him!" Tonight, Paddy got his belongings in order and told Chas that he was finally leaving. Chas was wrongfooted, but pleased when Paddy added that he would only be over the road. The pair sat down to explain to Eve that her Daddy would not be living with them any more, but that she could visit him any time she liked.

Eve was unfazed as she asked for a biscuit, and Paddy and Chas shared a heartwarming hug as Paddy left to settle in at Liam's. Liam had planned a relaxed evening to welcome him, but they were soon interrupted by Paddy's father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), who brought his own packed bags inside and insisted he was moving into the second spare room!

Paddy offered to tell Bear he had got the wrong end of the stick, but the ever-polite Liam said they could simply see how things went. But as Bear ruined Liam's viewing of a film, getting his own way in watching the wrestling instead, poor Liam was struggling to remain patient.

Bear also made his bodily function habits known and drank all the beer, leaving amused Paddy in stitches. It was certainly good to see him laughing again, but how will Liam cope with Bear's presence?

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

