Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) makes a devastating decision next week as he plans to take his own life . Can his loved ones, including dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and best pal Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), reach him in time to stop him?

This article contains discussions of suicide and suicidal thoughts which some readers may find upsetting.

Meanwhile, news of young Kyle Winchester's (Huey Quinn) fate is revealed. Will he be found guilty of the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)? Whatever happens, Kyle's mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) makes a huge decision about her own future.

Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) mistakes Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) kindness for more, while Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) extorts more cash from cousin Noah (Jack Downham).

Plus, Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) is saddened by some news, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is uneasy over daughter Naomi Walters's (Karene Peter) date, and Mary Goskirk (Louise Jameson) is smitten with her new love interest.

Read on for all your Emmerdale spoilers from 27th February - 3rd March 2023.

8 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Paddy leaves his loved ones a distressing note

Bear (Joshua Richards) reads son Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) upsetting note. ITV

After disappearing so suddenly, Paddy stuns everyone when he returns to the village looking dishevelled. Marlon simmers over the stress of the last few weeks but makes a beeline for his friend, while Paddy's estranged wife Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is irritated by Paddy's behaviour.

When Bear arrives with young Eve, the emotional reunion softens Chas when she sees the hurt and sadness in Paddy's eyes. But Paddy plays up his happiness to keep Marlon off his back, only to crumble when his pal leaves. Broken, Paddy goes about his day making amends with family and friends - but no one realises he's actually saying secret goodbyes, and he leaves his dad a letter.

More like this

Later, after Paddy has left, Bear finds the note and as he reads it with horror, everyone rushes to search for Paddy. Marlon is distressed as Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) reveals that a bolt gun has gone missing from the vet's surgery, and the reality of what Paddy is planning sinks in. But can anyone find him before he makes the tragic decision to take his own life? Emmerdale is working with Samaritans and Andy's Man Club on Paddy's mental health storyline.

2. Will Kyle be found guilty of murder?

Cain (Jeff Hordley) speaks to Kyle (Huey Quinn) ahead of his hearing. ITV

With dad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) still barred from seeing him and mum Amy planning to go for sole custody, Kyle awaits his hearing for the fatal shooting of Al next week. Amy's partner Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) fails to hide his feelings when he asks Amy if sole custody is the best thing for Kyle. Meanwhile, Amy tries to stay strong for her son, who is terrified of what his future may hold.

Cain feels powerless and strong-arms his way into Keepers Cottage to see his boy. Seeing how important it is for Cain and Kyle to share a moment, Caleb Milligan (William Ash) persuades Amy to allow them the time together. Soon, Kyle's solicitor calls with some news and everyone is on tenterhooks. What will the outcome of Kyle's case be?

3. Amy proposes to Matty

Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) shocks Matty (Ash Palmisciano) when she asks him to marry her. ITV

As the week continues, Amy spontaneously proposes to Matty, which comes as a surprise! But what will his answer be? Matty's mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is delighted when Matty tells her about Amy's proposal, but when she spots his unease over the whole thing, Matty confesses that he fears Amy only asked him to marry her as part of her plan to claim full custody of Kyle.

Moira is fuming but she has a task on her hands when Cain finds out, and she desperately tries to calm him down as he pounds on Amy's door, wanting to shout the odds. Will Amy go ahead with her intentions, and is Matty right to have doubts about their wedding?

4. Leyla makes a pass at Jai

Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) and Jai (Chris Bisson) are spotted by Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy). ITV

As Jai continues to support recovering addict Leyla, she's moved by his kindness when he checks on her after opening her decree nisi. However, she misinterprets his warmth for something more, leaning in to kiss Jai. Jai is mortified, and things only get worse when they realise that his partner Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) has spotted them.

Laurel storms off, leaving Jai in despair. Later, Leyla is disheartened when Jai explains that he can't be the one to look out for her anymore. Instead, her pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) agrees to step in and be there for her. Will Leyla grow stronger with Suzy's support? And will Laurel understand that Jai was merely trying to be a friend?

5. Samson steps up his blackmail of Noah

Samson (Sam Hall) blackmails Noah (Jack Downham) again. ITV

Having already managed to persuade Noah to pay him off, Samson blackmails him for a further £2k next week. Noah begrudgingly agrees to hand over the cash to keep him away from his girlfriend Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) and baby Esther.

Samson's dad Sam (James Hooton) and stepmum Lydia (Karen Blick) are oblivious to his vile deeds as they breathe a sigh of relief when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) tells them he won't make a statement over Sam causing his recent accident. Sam is worried when Pollard informs him that he must work for him to pay off his dues, but will Sam and Lydia learn what Samson is up to while they work hard to provide for their granddaughter?

6. Arthur is shocked by more news

Max Fletcher as Marshall and Alfie Clarke as Arthur Thomas in Emmerdale. ITV

When Marshall (Max Fletcher) tells Arthur that his dad is sending him away to boarding school, Arthur is reeling. Marshall once again dismisses his feelings for him, and plays it off as them just being friends. With Marshall's dad having proven himself to be homophobic and therefore against his son spending any time with Arthur, will this be the last the latter sees of the other boy? Or will Marshall be able to stick around in the village?

7. Charles worries for Naomi

Alex (Liam Boyle) and Naomi (Karene Peter) flirt in Emmerdale. ITV

Naomi arranges a date with Alex Moore (Liam Boyle) - the dodgy ex of Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley). Naomi has no idea what she's letting herself in for, and Dawn is thrown to spot Naomi and Alex flirting outside the café. Charles is taken aback to see his daughter on a date with Alex, and he worries over what this may lead to. Is Alex up to no good and will anyone warn Naomi of him? Or might she have to find out what he's like for herself?

8. Mary in love?

Mary (Louise Jameson) involves Rodney (Patrick Mower) in her search for love. ITV

When she gets a message from Faye asking for another meet up, Mary is chuffed. Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower), meanwhile, can't help flirting with Mary as she arrives all glammed up for her date. As her evening with Faye progresses, Mary is totally smitten. Could this be love for the popular character? It's about time we saw her enjoying some romance!

Anyone relating to Paddy's story can find help and support by visiting the Samaritans and Andy's Man Club websites, or by calling Samaritans' 24-hour hotline on 116 123. The NHS website also provides advice on how to seek help if you're experiencing suicidal thoughts.

