Although Kyle's father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) confessed to killing Al, who was accidentally shot, Kyle couldn't cope with his guilt, walking into the police station with evidence to prove that he was responsible .

The Dingles were left shattered in tonight's Emmerdale (11th January), as young Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) faced being charged with the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).

Stepmum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and Kyle's mother Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) were quizzed about keeping Kyle's crime under wraps, and Moira's son Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and brother Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) were also hauled in under the same suspicion.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) is now furious with Moira (Natalie J Robb) for letting Kyle (Huey Quinn) down. ITV

Everyone stuck to the story that they were not involved, although it was clear that Matty was close to cracking when the detective warned him he could face jail time for lying. And things quickly got much worse when Kyle, who has been more worried about whether his dad can now come home, was called back in for further questioning.

Talking to the police again with Amy by his side, Kyle continued to claim that he had killed Al. As the detective tried to make him understand that he would be charged with murder, Kyle failed to grasp how serious this was as he pleaded for news of Cain.

At Butlers Farm, Moira revealed that Kyle would be taken into a local authority children's home while awaiting his court date - but as the home didn't have a place for him until the following day, he would spend one last night with his family.

When Moira took a call from Cain, he took his anger out on her. He had been determined to protect Kyle, even insisting to police that Kyle was lying to help his dad. But all efforts had now failed, and Cain railed against Moira for letting this happen. As Cain abandoned their phone call, Moira begged for her husband to stay on the line.

But she crumbled as the trauma of Kyle's situation sunk in. Will Cain forgive Moira, and what will happen to Kyle?

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITVX.

