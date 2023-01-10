There is suspicion, hurt and humiliation in the village next week, and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is close to learning what Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has been up to behind her granny Charity Dingle's (Emma Atkins) back. Will he and pregnant Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) fool her?

As for Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), she shows new Home Farm nanny Nicky (Lewis Cope) just how much she likes him; before upsetting Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley).

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) hopes to help downbeat sister Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles), while Kim Tate (Claire King) has a proposition for newcomer Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers from 16th - 20th January 2023.

6 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Will Sarah discover Mack and Chloe's secret?

Sarah confronts Chloe in Emmerdale. ITV

Mack has so far managed to keep his identity as the father of Chloe's unborn baby under wraps. But in upcoming scenes, there's fresh panic. Desperate to get rid of Chloe and concentrate on his relationship with Charity, Mack tells Chloe that he's paid a deposit on a flat for her. She's feeling upset and pushed out, while Mack insists she must move out the following day - but the pair are unaware that Sarah has heard the whole tense exchange!

Chloe is later caught off guard when Sarah asks her outright if Mack is the father of her child. Chloe feigns shock at Sarah's words and manipulates her into backing down, claiming she would never do anything to hurt her friend's family. This leaves Sarah feeling guilty, and Chloe is stern with Mack as she urges him to stop spiralling, as the way he's behaving is making people like Sarah suspicious. Chloe assures Mack that she threw Sarah off the scent, but will Sarah stop digging? It can surely only be a matter of time before the truth is exposed.

2. Paddy feels more alone than ever

Paddy is feeling alone and unwanted. ITV

As Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) suggests throwing a Dingle bash to use up some out-of-date beer, Chas sees this as the perfect opportunity to make amends with her family after their anger over her affair, as well as her decision to set off Faith's (Sally Dexter) firework without them. But as her relatives pile into the Woolpack, Chas is taken aback to see an awkward Paddy arrive. As she re-bonds with the Dingles, heartbroken Paddy is left feeling excluded.

With best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) occupied with the buffet, a gutted Paddy quietly slips off to the backroom. Mandy starts up the karaoke, and Paddy listens in, feeling totally isolated from his once-extended family as he sits listening to them having fun. His father Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) notices that Paddy is withdrawing from daughter Eve, and Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) decides to step in to talk to him. Will Vinny be able to help?

Chatting with RadioTimes.com recently, Dominic Brunt explained that he hopes his character can remain an official Dingle despite the drama with Chas. "I really, really, really, really, really want to stay a Dingle!"

"When they changed my name to Dingle, I could have died happy. If my character left the building, and left the soap as a Dingle, I was like 'that's amazing!'" Thankfully, there's so sign of Paddy departing!

"You're on your own as a Kirk," he added. "But the Dingles are an iconic family. I don't know [if Paddy will stay a Dingle]. I'd push for it, if I had the choice I'd say, 'Can I stay a Dingle?' but I don't know what the plans are. But I hope so!"

3. Gabby makes a move on Nicky

Gabby tries to kiss Nicky. ITV

Kim is impressed with Gabby's pitch about expanding the business into schools and expects her to deliver on it. The next day, Gabby tries to be confident as she greets Nicola, councillor Colin and guests from local schools. Gabby nervously glances at Kim, who doesn't look too pleased at her shaky start to the speech; but the young woman stands her ground when Nicola questions the safety element of the activities on offer.

Nicola delivers good news to Gabby; she's sold the idea, and Kim soon offers Gabby a deputy role. Gabby asks Nicky to stay and celebrate with her as she opens a bottle of fizz. Drunk Gabby then tries to kiss Nicky, who jumps up and announces he doesn't like her like that. Gabby is mortified, and the incident is witnessed by Dawn...

4. Dawn is humiliated

Gabby and Dawn argue in Emmerdale. ITV

In the aftermath of Gabby's actions, she and Dawn argue about their differing priorities - with Dawn having given up her role at Home Farm so she can focus on motherhood. During the row, Gabby brands Dawn a prostitute in front of Dawn's dad Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), her young son Lucas and adopted daughter Clemmie. Dawn is soon being questioned by Lucas, leaving her horrified and she rushes out in tears. Will Gabby's cruel words cause Dawn to have to face up to her past?

5. Nicola tries to help Bernice

Nicola advises Bernice on her career. ITV

After Bernice's recent decision to make a change to her career, she still ended up back working at Mandy's salon. But she's furious when Mandy tells her she's going to have to make her redundant, leaving Bernice stuck for what to do next. With Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) intent on selling the B&B, Nicola urges Bernice to buy the place. Will Bernice take her advice? And can she make a success of the place if she secures a sale?

6. Kim makes Caleb an offer

Caleb meets with Kim in Emmerdale. ITV

Caleb's arrival in the village has only served to anger half-brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), as Caleb stepped in with young Kyle Winchester's (Huey Quinn) situation. But his presence is certainly appreciated elsewhere! First Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) took a shine to Caleb, and now Kim Tate is intrigued. She invites Caleb to a meeting and asks him to invest in her business. Will he agree? And is Caleb being entirely honest about his wealth?

