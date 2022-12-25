Their brother Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) contacted Caleb from prison, after hearing that his son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) had received a toy car that was meant as a message for Cain. A meeting was arranged, and tonight the brothers came face to face.

There was an almighty shock for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) in tonight's Christmas Day edition of Emmerdale , as long-lost brother Caleb Milligan (William Ash) introduced himself to her just as she was setting off a firework in honour of their late mum Faith (Sally Dexter).

Caleb was initially cool and collected as he left Cain rattled in the visiting room, and it was here that their family connection was revealed on screen for the first time.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and William Ash as Caleb Milligan in Emmerdale. ITV

Caleb explained that he had heard all about Cain's murder charge in the news, and this led him to find out that Faith had only just died.

This was in sharp contrast to what Caleb had been led to believe, which was that their mother had passed away decades ago. He was angry that Cain had robbed him of getting to know his family, but Cain was more concerned with Caleb's vow to fill Chas in about his existence.

Chas hadn't had the best day herself, although she did get to spend some time with young daughter Eve, while her estranged husband Paddy's (Dominic Brunt) fury over her affair was still simmering. Later, Chas made her way to the graveside of their baby girl Grace, and prepared to set off Faith's ashes in the firework on her own.

But just as she set this all up, Chas was approached by Caleb, who revealed his identity at the exact moment that the firework launched into the air. We've heard of an explosive soap Christmas, but this was quite the moment!

As Chas recovers from that bombshell, what more will we learn about Caleb? Emmerdale continues on Boxing Day at 7pm as we meet a younger Cain, Caleb and Chas in a flashback special.

