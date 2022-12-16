After discovering that wife Chas (Lucy Pargeter) had an affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) , Paddy confronted her over months of deception. He then spent the night at the graveside of their baby daughter Grace and slept in his car, before confiding in friend and ex-wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry), who was worried about him.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) made a huge decision in tonight's Emmerdale (16th December) after yet another bombshell rocked the heartbroken man to the core.

Paddy wondered if he perhaps deserved to feel this kind of hurt, telling Rhona that, after all, he had cheated on her during their marriage. Rhona maintained that Paddy deserved better from Chas, and no doubt viewers will be in agreement. Paddy may have history, but he's never behaved as cruelly as Chas has.

His best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) was furious with Chas, and couldn't believe her attitude when he questioned her. Meanwhile, Paddy took a call from adoptive son Aaron (Danny Miller), and when he walked in on Marlon defending him, Paddy thanked him before asking him to leave him and Chas alone.

It turned out that Aaron had filled Paddy in on all his conversations with selfish Chas, and Paddy called her out on the way she had sent Aaron packing when he needed her, and his family, the most. Grieving over the loss of his sister Liv (Isobel Steele), Aaron had been manipulated by Chas into leaving the village, all so she could protect her secret.

This was the last straw for Paddy, who has been like a dad to Aaron for several years. As Chas attempted to justify her actions, Paddy revealed that he was going to file for divorce, and his temper got the better of him as he furiously told Chas that at the very least, she should allow him that dignity.

Paddy added that he would be going for custody of their daughter Eve; and as he left, Chas broke down in tears.

Has she anywhere left to turn? And will poor Paddy go through with his plans?

