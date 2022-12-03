Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) and Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) are tasked with finding a suitable nanny to care for their children, but can they agree on the candidate? Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) heads back to work for the first time since his stroke; while Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) turns a corner.

For months, viewers have been waiting for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) to face the music over her affair with the late Al Chapman (Michael Wildman). Now it looks like we're getting closer to that big moment - is her time finally up? Elsewhere, Al's secret killer, young Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) can't cope with what he's done, and his loved ones are struggling too.

David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) has renewed hope over his failed relationship with Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), but is he making a mistake to be so optimistic? And Marcus Dean (Darcy Grey) is left feeling uneasy around Ethan Anderson's (Emile John) boss.

Here's all you need to know on Emmerdale from 12th - 16th December 2022.

7 Emmerdale spoilers

1. Time's up for guilty Chas?

Is Chas finally set to be exposed? ITV

Chas is left emotional when she finds some of late mum Faith's (Sally Dexter) old possessions. She's supported by devoted husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt), who is still unaware of Chas's affair with Al. She and Paddy spend time with young daughter Eve as they decorate the Christmas tree, and a family dinner with Marlon and his wife Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) leaves Chas more in love and grateful for Eve and Paddy than ever.

Chas is finally ready to put Al in the past, and loved-up Paddy surprises her with a gift. Chas is privately ashamed that she nearly left Paddy; but meanwhile, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) is telling Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) that Al took someone for dinner the night that Faith died. The penny soon drops for Belle, who realises that Chas never ended her affair after all.

More like this

Belle confronts Chas, and she can't deny her betrayal any longer. Belle suggests this is why Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) killed Al, and Chas considers admitting that she wonders the very same thing. Terrified that Belle will tell her family everything, Chas is thrilled when Paddy reveals he's booked them a getaway. Belle tells Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) the truth about Chas, and connects the missing pieces over Cain's showdown with Al. Chas is relieved to be escaping the village with Paddy, but is there more to it? Is her secret about to be exposed?

2. Troubled Kyle's family worry about him

Kyle (Huey Quinn) visits dad Cain (Jeff Hordley) in Emmerdale. ITV

Of course, we all know that it was actually Kyle who shot and killed Al. And in the aftermath of learning this truth, his mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) and stepmum Moira are trying to protect him. But Kyle's stepbrother Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) want them to go to the police. Kyle insists he can't go to school because he misses his dad, and Amy and Moira are concerned over his state of mind after his 'tribute' to Al in the barn.

Amy tells Kyle she'll try and arrange a visit to see Cain if he goes to school, and Moira is frustrated that their united front is crumbling as they discuss their concerns. Kyle is excited to see his dad again, but as Matty pushes for Amy and Moira to get Kyle professional help, they worry he might be right. Little do they know that Kyle has heard their conversation. Kyle breaks down in the prison visiting room when he sees Cain, and Amy and Cain panic that their big secret is at risk. Can they keep Kyle safe?

3. Gabby and Dawn search for a nanny

Dawn and Gabby finally agree on a nanny. ITV

At Home Farm, new colleagues Dawn and Gabby look over nanny applications, and Kim Tate (Claire King) smells competition as she gives them their first joint task. The pair pitch her opposing ideas, and Kim conflates the two and shows how they could have worked together to find a better solution. Later, the nanny interviews begin, but Dawn is uncomfortable over someone else looking after the kids.

A strict, old-fashioned nanny is interviewed, and Kim is surprised when both Gabby and Dawn turn her down. They are impressed with a woman called Samantha, but when she declines the job, Gabby is delighted to offer it to handsome male nanny Nicky. Dawn still isn't keen, but when Nicky meets the children and connects with shy Clemmie, she is won over. Will Nicky prove to be the right fit?

4. Marlon is back at the Woolpack

Marlon is back where he belongs. ITV

After several months off work to recover from his stroke, Marlon was overwhelmed recently when Ryan Stocks (James Moore) offered him his chef role back with as many adjustments as he'll need. And as Marlon returns to the Woolpack, Chas and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) are delighted to have him back.

Naomi Walters (Karene Peter) is thrilled when Marlon offers her a job as his assistant, and Rhona is happy to see her husband back in his element in the kitchen. It's a touching way to round off such a difficult year for Marlon.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Vinny makes amends

Vinny makes an apology. ITV

With Vinny having got into gambling amid his grief, his mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is horrified to find the troubled young man battered and bruised thanks to his spiralling. When Vinny apologises for his recent behaviour, Mandy offers him a room at the Dingle homestead, and suggests that he rent out Mill Cottage rather than selling it. Will Vinny agree?

6. David hopes to win Victoria round

David is desperate to win back Victoria. ITV

When Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) bails as the shop's Santa, David steps up. This leaves his ex Victoria impressed, and David is left hopeful that he and Vic can get back on track. But is David misreading her enthusiasm for something more? It's surely going to take a lot more than a Santa suit to convince her that David has changed his selfish ways. Is David truly learning from his mistakes?

7. Marcus feels uncomfortable with Ethan's boss

What is Greg's game? ITV

As Ethan invites his boss Greg over for a meal, he is flustered when he arrives. But he is calmed by supportive boyfriend Marcus. Greg enjoys his lunch, but has he got another agenda. The following day, Marcus tries to ignore his own misgivings, but what has made him so uneasy? Should he and Ethan be worried, and is Greg someone to watch out for?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.