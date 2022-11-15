Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) broke down in tonight's Emmerdale (15th November) as guilt and grief finally got the better of her.

With her brother Cain (Jeff Hordley) keeping her secret, Chas has been trying to carry on as normal in the wake of Al's death. But with Al's oblivious girlfriend Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) leaning on Chas as a shoulder to cry on, she asked Chas to join her at the funeral.

Chas explained that she needed to be with family to scatter Liv's (Isobel Steele) ashes instead, but the day proved too much for her to handle.

At the cricket pavilion, Chas became emotional as she exclaimed she couldn't be there anymore, leaving Paddy concerned as she left the event. At the Woolpack, Chas greeted the mourners after Al's funeral, only to bump into Kerry outside who revealed that there was a poor turnout at the service.

Chas offered to join Kerry to toast Al, but Kerry gently explained that she preferred to be alone. As Kerry walked away, Chas picked up an abandoned order of service for Al and pocketed it. In the privacy of the pub backroom, Chas stared at the booklet and became overwhelmed with pain and grief.

With Paddy believing that his wife was struggling after losing mum Faith (Sally Dexter) as well as Liv, he found her and tried to offer comfort once more. But Chas rejected his kindness, shocking Paddy with an outburst as she literally pushed him away from her.

As Paddy assured her that he would always be there for her, Chas shouted that he shouldn't want to as she didn't deserve him. Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) walked in, and Chas left the room to collect herself.

A worried Paddy told Lydia that Chas's grief was only getting worse - but will he realise what's going through her mind? How much longer will he be kept in the dark over her betrayal?

