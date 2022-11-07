After being charged for the murder of Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) last week, Cain pleaded guilty in court, while also keeping the truth of Al's affair with Cain's sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) under wraps.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) pleaded with wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) to keep quiet over son Kyle's (Huey Quinn) killer secret in tonight's emotional episode of Emmerdale (7th November).

Moira was stunned that Cain wasn't fighting for his freedom, and paid him a visit where she demanded he explain himself. But she wasn't prepared for what Cain had to tell her – that 10-year-old Kyle had shot and killed Al.

As Moira sobbed, she could barely believe her ears, and she insisted on hearing the full story. Meanwhile, at home, a traumatised Kyle also told mum Amy Wyatt (Natalie Jamieson) everything.

Cain ordered Kyle to run. ITV

In flashbacks, viewers saw that Kyle had heard his dad's anger after discovering Al's affair with Chas. The youngster followed Cain to the barn, hiding out as Al arrived and the two men fought.

But Cain's decision to bring the shotgun as a scare tactic would prove to be the worst thing he could ever have done, as Kyle stepped in and picked it up, wanting Al to stop attacking his dad.

As he aimed the weapon and told Al to leave Cain alone, Al calmly agreed and Cain warned his son to put the gun down. But when Al moved to try and disarm him, Kyle was spooked and the gun went off as he fell backwards.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Before he knew what he'd done, Al had been fatally wounded. In shock, Cain realised that Al was dead, and comforted a distraught Kyle. In the present, Cain explained to Moira that he had initially planned to bury the body far away, but the arrival of Al's partner, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) forced him to take the blame.

Kyle had heard his grandmother shouting and wanted to go to her, but Cain firmly instructed him to run home, change his clothes and not let anyone see him. He warned him he had to be a man now – something which had had a strong effect on Kyle as he struggled in the days that followed.

As Amy told Kyle he had done the right thing by telling her, he asked if that meant that his dad could come home now. But Amy knew that Cain was protecting their son, and she explained that this had to be their secret.

More like this

Little did she know that Moira now knew everything too, and Cain ordered Moira to keep the secret. He also urged her to move on from him and be happy, but Moira told him she loved him. As he begged her to protect Kyle, Moira failed to give him an answer as she left the prison.

Will she do what Cain wants?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.