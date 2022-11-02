After being charged with Al's murder , Cain was remanded in custody, and wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been left confused over what could have led to this shocking twist. Cain is keeping quiet over his discovery of Al's affair with Chas (Lucy Pargeter) - but what does his future hold?

Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) fate is looking uncertain in Emmerdale after a showdown with nemesis Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) resulted in the latter's death.

Fans will no doubt be wondering if the character is set to exit the Dales, so naturally, we've delved into this story and all the possibilities.

Read on as we consider what's next for Cain.

Is Cain leaving Emmerdale?

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle and Michael Wildman as Al Chapman in Emmerdale. ITV

As it stands, Cain looks set for a long stint in prison, as detectives are convinced of his guilt. And whatever happened inside that barn when the shotgun went off and claimed Al's life, Cain still brought the weapon along and lured the other man there, so it's looking unlikely that Cain will be walking free any time soon.

A trial seems to be on the horizon, but could this mean that actor Hordley will be bowing out of the role he has played since 2000?

Emmerdale has made no reference to this, and when approached by RadioTimes.com, representatives for ITV made no comment.

But that doesn't mean Cain is definitely sticking around. Soaps have been known to air surprise departures, and Cain has taken screen breaks a number of times over the years. Perhaps, if found guilty, Cain will accept his fate and be absent from our daily dose of the Dingles for a while.

Or, if he is eventually exonerated, Cain could decide to disappear to be with daughter Debbie (Charley Webb) in Scotland - where his father Zak (Steve Halliwell) is currently staying.

There's one more option we can't rule out, as the criminals of Emmerdale have a habit of breaking out of custody. So, could Cain do a runner and flee abroad? This would certainly be a compelling mystery for fans of the popular character.

Of course, with no confirmation of what will happen to Cain, he could be due to remain on our screens after all - whatever his fate. Maybe we'll be seeing our fair share of the hardman as he adapts to life behind bars.

However, we can't imagine Emmerdale delivering prison scenes indefinitely, so there's always a chance he will be found innocent and return to his family. With sister Chas at the centre of this week's events, there would be plenty of drama to play out between the pair over the explosive secret.

You'll just have to keep watching Emmerdale to find out what's in store for Cain.

